NTA Invite application for 411 vacancies in Allahabad High Court, graduates eligible to apply, check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant in High Court, Allahabad under Allahabad High Court Officers and Employees (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are available on the official website of NTA and the last date for submission of application form is 16th September.

Candidates for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer can apply for both the posts in a common application form and have to pay the required fee for each post separately. Candidates can apply for the post of Computer Assistant in a separate application form and have to pay the required fee.

“Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding the date, time and venue of the examination/test will be communicated to the candidates through the online admit card only.” NTA has said. Talking about the salary, the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) will get a salary of Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400 per month. Review Officer (RO) will get salary from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month.

Graduates with required computer qualification are eligible for all the posts. The age limit for Computer Assistant post is 18-35 years as on 1st July 2021 and 21-35 years for other posts. General candidates will get salary of Rs 800 per month. On the other hand, SC-ST candidates of Uttar Pradesh will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Apart from this, applications are going on for the posts of Clerk (Trainee) in Allahabad High Court. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date for submission of application form is August 28, 2021. 94 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview only, which will be conducted at Allahabad only. Candidates will be called for interview only after screening.

