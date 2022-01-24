nta ugc net answer key: UGC NET answer key 2021: UGC NET phase 1, 2, 3 answer key is issued, here is the download link – published on ugcnet.nta.nic.in ugc net answer key 2021, direct link and charges Details here

Highlights UGC NET 2021 Answer Key released.

Objections can be lodged till January 24.

The UGC NET 2021 exam was conducted in three stages.

UGC NET Answer Key 2021 released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2021. Candidates appearing for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle UGC NET exams can check and download the answer keys from the official site of NTA UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have till January 24, 2022 to file objections (if any). You can register your objection through online website.



NAT has released the answer key for Phase I, II and III exams (UGC NET 2021 exam) on their website. Along with the answer key, the agency has dropped the questions and marked the answers. The last date for filing objections and payment of objections is January 24. Based on the objections received, NTA will issue revised or final answer key and UGC NET result 2021. The answer key is the way to download and the direct link is given below.

How much will it cost to register an objection?

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.1000 for registering objections on each question. The documents uploaded by the candidates to support the challenges presented by them will be verified by a panel of subject matter experts. If the objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be modified and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded.

UGC NET Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UGC NET Answer Key 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security code and log in here.

Step 4: UGC NET answer key will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

