NTK Chief Seeman Warns Legal Action For Showing Sri Lankan Tamilians In Poor Light





Mumbai: A couple of days after The Household Man 2 launch on Amazon Prime Video, Naam Tamilar Chief (NTK) Seeman has now referred to as for a ban on the present. In an in depth assertion, he alleged that Household Man season one hurts the feelings of Muslims whereas the second season allegedly confirmed Sri Lankan Tamils in poor mild. He additional urged the Tamil Nadu authorities to intervene and ban the present. Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 Video Evaluate | Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Are Ice And Hearth | 4 Stars

On June 5, he launched one more assertion through which talked about taking authorized motion towards The Household Man 2. His tweet in Tamil learn, “Allow us to take authorized motion and democratic motion towards The Household Man 2 which is towards Tamilians. Allow us to cease it from screening! (sic).” Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 Evaluate: Higher Than The First; Manoj Bajpayee is Star However Samantha, a Hero!

தமிழர்களுக்கெதிரான, ‘தி பேமிலி மேன் 2’ இணையத்தொடரைத் தடைசெய்யச் சட்டரீதியாகவும், சனநாயகப்பூர்வமாகவும் களமிறங்கி, அதனைத் தடுத்து நிறுத்துவோம்!https://t.co/el9W2Y0FSt pic.twitter.com/AlkuwHt8cy Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 | All That You Must Know About This Net Sequence on Amazon Prime Video — சீமான் (@SeemanOfficial) June 5, 2021

Earlier, politician and filmmaker Seeman condemned The Household Man 2 and its makers, Raj and DK after the discharge of the present’s trailer. He has said that LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) is portrayed as terrorist within the present.

Samantha additionally shared a protracted observe on the Household Man 2 controversy. She stated that she was ‘aghast and shocked’ when she watched the documentaries of girls within the Eelam battle and the ‘unspeakable grief’ that Tamils of Eelam went by ‘over an prolonged time period’. She additional added that the ‘world seemed away’ when hundreds of individuals of Eelam misplaced their lives,’ and ‘lakhs misplaced their livelihood and houses’ and lots of nonetheless continued to stay in ‘far manner lands’ with the ‘wounds’ of the civil battle nonetheless ‘recent of their hearts and minds’.

Helmed by Raj and DK, The Household Man 2 options Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Suman Kumar, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Sharib Hashim, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The present is about in Chennai with Samantha taking part in the position of Raji and is pitted towards Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee).