NTK Founder Seeman on Amazon Prime Series





The Household Man 2 Controversy: Bother appears to be on the rise for Amazon Prime Video as its newest anticipated sequence – The Household Man 2 – has triggered a brand new controversy in its identify. After Amazon’s earlier exhibits Tandav and Mirzapur, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer additionally has come underneath the radar of a brand new controversy. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman on Friday demanded calling off the Amazon Prime net sequence The Household Man 2 because it portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists. In an announcement issued right here, Seeman stated that the trailer of the online sequence The Household Man 2 is stunning. Additionally Learn – Household Man 2 Trailer: Netizens Categorical Their Bittersweet Emotions After Watching Manoj Bajpayee

The Household Man 2 hyperlinks LTTE with Pakistani ISI, says Seeman Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 Trailer Twitter Evaluation: Followers Name Manoj Bajpayee ‘Zabardast’, Go Gaga Over ‘Fiery’ Samantha Akkineni

“The sequence seeks to deliberately painting the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious folks. It’s no coincidence that Chennai has been chosen as the placement,” Seeman stated. In keeping with him, the online sequence story revolves round an Eelam – in Sri Lanka- the girl who’s portrayed as a militant. “The color of her gown resembles that of an LTTE uniform, with dialogues referring to hyperlinks between the militant group and the Pakistani ISI,” Seeman stated. Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look

The Household Man 2 makes an attempt to painting Tamils as terrorists, says Seeman

“In a state of affairs the place two lakh Tamils in Eelam have been slaughtered by the tyranny of Sinhala chauvinism, the try and painting the Tamils as terrorists via an internet sequence that stand as the best democrats and in search of justice within the worldwide boards via ethical and authorized wrestle is extremely condemnable,” Seeman added.

In keeping with him as quickly because the trailer of the sequence, which was created to mislead Tamils, was launched, Tamils all around the world have been registering their condemnation with nice anger.

Seeman seeks ban on net sequence The Household Man 2

Urging the online sequence to be banned, Seeman stated that already, the movies equivalent to Inam and Madras Cafe that painting Tamils in a mistaken method had been shunned screening in theatres as a result of widespread opposition.

The NTK is the third-largest celebration by way of vote share after the lately concluded meeting polls in Tamil Nadu. The celebration had secured about seven per cent vote share. The present is about to launch on June 4.

— with inputs from IANS