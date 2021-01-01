NTPC Recruitment 2021 Jobs for this post in NTPC candidates up to 56 years can apply, check full notification here

NTPC Recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited applications for the Solar Specialist post available in Solar PV of NTPC on fixed tenure basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net. The last date to apply for NTPC Solar Specialist Recruitment 2021 is September 17, 2021.

Candidate should have a degree in Engineering (in any discipline) from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60% marks. NTPC has said that it will give preference to candidates having M.Tech degree. Preference will also be given to candidates having practical experience with engineering and solar-related software, good oral/verbal communication and proficiency in a foreign language.

The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for this post is 56 years. Post qualification working experience of 18 years out of which at least four years should be in solar energy sector. Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working on international projects/consultancy in power sector and on site experience in solar projects.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their experience profile. To apply for NTPC Solar Specialist Recruitment 2021, candidates can apply through the official website ntpccareers.net or ntpc.co.in by visiting the career section. General, OBC and EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas SC, ST, Divyang and Women candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

