NTPC Recruitment 2021: Sarkari naukri in NTPC, no application fee, read full details here

NTPC Recruitment 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to the post of Artisan Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled application form available on Employment News to the address available in the notification. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for these posts can check educational qualification and age limit on notification available in employment news. Candidates are required to send the filled application form to the Head of the Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Power Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mauda, ​​District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104.

This recruitment process will fill 26 posts of Artisan Trainee (Fitter), 6 posts of Artisan Trainee (Electrician) and 21 posts of Artisan Trainee Instrument Mechanics. Qualified candidates will have to appear in objective type multiple choice written test of two hours. The exam consists of subject knowledge test and aptitude test. On the basis of performance in the written test, merit list of successful candidates will be prepared for appearing in subsequent skill test. All such short listed candidates will have to appear for skill test.

Applicants should have passed ITI in relevant subject from recognized Board/ Institute. The age limit for recruitment to these posts has been kept up to 42 years. Apart from this, age relaxation will be given as per government rules. To apply, candidates have to send their resume as per the format mentioned in the notification. Most importantly, there is no application fee for these posts.

Candidates have to send self attested documents along with their resume. Complete information about what documents have to be sent to the candidates is given in the notification. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,500 during 2 years of training. After completion of training period candidates will get confirmed job under W3 grade. After the job is confirmed, his basic pay will be Rs 21,500 per month.

