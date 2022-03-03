NTPC Recruitment 2022 To fill up a total of 60 vacancies for Executive Trainee posts, Salary up to Rs. 1.40 Lakh

Education

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has issued a short notification for Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022. A total of 60 vacancies have been invited for various trainee posts in the field of Finance and Human Resources. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NTPC careers.ntpc.co.in. Candidates who get jobs in these posts will be paid a good salary every month. Check out the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit and how to apply below.

As per the NTPC Recruitment 2022 notification, the online application process will start from March 7. Candidates who want to participate in this recruitment drive have been given till March 21 to apply. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in for detailed instructions. The detailed notification will provide other information including educational qualification, reservation, age limit, reservation and selection process.

Vacancy details
As per the short notice of NTPC job, this recruitment drive has been organized to fill a total of 60 vacancies for executive trainee posts in various departments. These include 20 positions of Executive Trainee Finance (CA or CMA), 10 positions of Executive Trainee Finance (MBA) and 30 positions of Executive Trainee HR.

Who can apply?
Candidates with Chartered Accountancy or Certified Management Accountant and MBA degree from a recognized university can apply. The age of the applicant should not be more than 29 years. Information regarding eligibility and reservation will be given in a detailed notification, which will be published on the official website soon.

That’s the salary
Candidates who get jobs in executive trainee posts will be paid Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 grade) per month. Apart from this, you will get the benefit of applicable allowances.

Learn how to apply?
Visit the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. Click the Careers page on the Home page. Fill out your application with the required information. Now upload the relevant documents and click on submit. Your form will be submitted. Candidates, download the application confirmation page and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Short Notice, check here

