NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021, Apply Online for 280 Executive Engineer Trainee Posts @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Nationwide Thermal Energy Company (NTPC) has launched a brief discover concerning the recruitment to the put up of Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Take a look at in Engineering) 2021 Scores , in opposition to commercial quantity (Advt. No. 05/21) on ntpc.co.in. As per the official web site, NTPC GATE Software portal will open on 21 Might 2021 on its web site – ntpccareers.internet.

As per the studies, the final date for NTPC GATE Registration is 10 June 2021. A complete of 280 vacancies can be found within the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation as Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 within the pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-(E1 Grade).

Candidates can test extra particulars NTPC ETT Recruitment 2021 through the article under:

NTPC GATE 2021 Necessary Date

Beginning Date of Submitting Software at NTPC – 21 Might 2021

21 Might 2021 Final Date of Submitting Software at NTPC – 10 June 2021

NTPC GATE 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Engineering Executive Trainee – 280 Posts

Electrical

Mechanical

Electronics and Instrumentation

Eligibility Standards for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE 2021



Instructional Qualification and Expertise:

Electrical Engineering – Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Management / Energy Techniques & Excessive Voltage /Energy Electronics / Energy Engineering

Mechanical Engineering – Mechanical / Manufacturing / Industrial Engg / Manufacturing & Industrial Engg./ Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Energy Engineering

Electronics Engineering – Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Energy / Energy Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics

Instrumentation Engineering – Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Management / Electronics, Instrumentation & Management

NTPC GATE 2021 Age Restrict:

27 Years

Choice Process for NTPC ETT GATE 2021 Posts

Candidates might be shortlisted for Group Dialogue (GD) and interview on the premise of GATE Rating 2021.

Find out how to Apply for NTPC GATE 2021 Recruitment for Engineering Executive Trainee Jobs ?

The eligible and candidates can apply on-line for NTPC ETT 2021 with their GATE 2021 Registration Quantity, printed on their admit card, on www.ntpccareer.internet from 21 Might to 10 June 2021.

