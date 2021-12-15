NTR Jr dubs in Hindi in his own voice for the first time for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

NTR Jr dubbed in his voice for SS Rajamouli’s grand film ‘RRR’ in four languages ​​including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Directed by Rajamouli, the film is superstar NTR Jr’s first multilingual pan-India film. Not only this, but for the first time he has dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. NTR Jr., the legendary actor who achieved worldwide stardom, made every effort to capture his accent, tone and voice modulation accurately so that his colloquial speech does not sound unfamiliar in the three languages ​​(Tamil, Kannada and Hindi).

SS Rajamouli wanted NTR Junior to dub in all 4 languages ​​and he accepted the challenge. Superstar NTR Jr., known for his stellar performances, lends his voice to the character he plays and it turns out that he has a good understanding of Tamil, Kannada and Hindi dubbing. A while back, NTR Jr had hit the national media with his impeccable Hindi at the trailer launch of ‘RRR’ where he won the hearts of the media by narrating the experience of working with Rajamouli and playing the character of a freedom fighter.

The superstar has enthralled the audience with his commendable acting skills in the trailer of his upcoming film. He will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter and protector of the Gond tribe. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him as a fearless hero. The enthusiasm of his fans is bound to increase as they come to know that their hero is dubbing this film in 4 languages.

The film ‘RRR’ directed by illustrious director SS Rajamouli is his and NTR Jr’s fourth collaborative project. In this film, the superstar has increased heavy weight along with dangerous stunts, which is working completely in the film. In this upcoming film, big stars of the film world like Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will be seen.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 18:48 [IST]