NTSB official says Tesla must address “basic safety issues” before expanding to full self-driving

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told wall street journal Tesla must address “basic safety issues” before the carmaker expands its so-called “full self-driving” (FSD) mode.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that the company was aiming for a wider release of FSD by the end of September, to make a “public beta button” available to more Tesla customers. In form of WSJ The report, an upgrade to the software – which was primarily designed for driving on highways – is expected to make vehicles ready to drive on city roads.

Homendy had harsh words for Tesla’s use of the term “full self-driving”, which he called “misleading and irresponsible”, adding that Tesla had “clearly accused many people of abusing and abusing the technology”. misled by.” The NTSB can investigate and make recommendations, but it has no enforcement authority.

According to documents obtained by legal transparency group Plainsight in May, Tesla’s director of Autopilot software told the California Department of Motor Vehicles that Musk had enhanced the capabilities of the company’s advanced driver assistance system, a precursor to FSD.

In February 2020, the NTSB found Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system to be one of the possible causes in the fatal 2018 crash, stating that the driver, who was playing mobile games using Autopilot, was overly confident in Autopilot’s capabilities. .

The NTSB has said Tesla ignored 2017 safety recommendations regarding Autopilot. The agency told Tesla and five other automakers that they should add safety measures to advanced driver assistance systems to make them more difficult to abuse. It also recommended automakers limit where and when such driver assistance systems could be used. Tesla was the only carmaker that did not officially respond to the NTSB’s recommendations, although the frequency of alerts increased when the driver removed his hand from the steering wheel while using Autopilot.

Tesla did not respond to an email seeking comment on Sunday; The company dissolved its press office and generally does not respond to media inquiries.