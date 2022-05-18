NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Mercy Flight crash





Up to date: Might 17, 2022 / 09:47 PM EDT

ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Nationwide Transportation Security Board launched a preliminary report on the helicopter crash which killed two pilots in Genesee County.

The Mercy Flight helicopter crashed close to Edgerton and Norton Roads round 1:00 p.m. on April 26. Investigators mentioned it occurred throughout a coaching mission.

James Sauer, 60, of Churchville, and Stewart Dietrick, 60, of Texas, have been killed within the crash.

Based on the NTSB report launched Tuesday, the helicopter left the Genesee County Airport in Batavia round 11:10 a.m., then carried out numerous maneuvers close by. The helicopter then flew eastward, returning to the airport to carry out maneuvers for about half-hour. At that time the helicopter left the airport site visitors sample.

A witnesses instructed NTSB investigators he noticed the helicopter flying away, then heard a loud bang and noticed it descend uncontrolled. One other witness reported seeing it hover earlier than it “fell aside.”

Investigators mentioned the helicopter caught hearth when it crashed. The fireplace was put out “rapidly” by first responders.

The report says the “tail growth” of the helicopter was discovered 390 toes away from the wreckage.

The NTSB’s full investigation is predicted to take months to finish.