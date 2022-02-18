NTSE Stage 2 Final Results 2021: NTSE Stage 2 Final Results Announced, check here – ntse Stage 2 Final Results Announced on ncert.nic.in Learn how to check 2021 scorecard

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage 2 Final Result (NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021) has been released. The result of this examination has been announced today, i.e. on 18th February. The Stage 2 exam was held on 24th October. Candidates who sat for the exam can check their results (NTSE Results 2021) by visiting the official website ncert.nic.in. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth.The National Talent Search Examination is conducted by NCERT in two phases. The first stage is at the state / UT level, while the second stage is at the national level. Students who pass the second stage examination are eligible for the scholarship. NCERT offers approximately 2,000 scholarships to eligible students at various levels of education from 10th to PhD. Applicants can visit the official website of NCERT for more details about the examination and scholarship eligibility criteria.

Check NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 with these steps

Candidates can check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now log in by submitting your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.