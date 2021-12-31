Nuclear weapons, missiles, bomb-bullets are all useless, China is preparing brain control weapons, will paralyze the enemy’s mind, America is afraid

The Commerce Department, which has blacklisted Chinese institutions, did not elaborate on the weapons. But some military documents from 2019 give an indication of what China really wants to achieve.

China is working on those weapons about which powerful countries like America are scared. In fact, the US has claimed that China is working towards developing a weapon that can be used to paralyze and control the mind of enemies instead of killing them.

The US has imposed sanctions on China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 affiliated research institutes. They are accused of using ‘biotechnology’ and developing ‘alleged brain-control weapons’ to support the armed forces.

The report said China should focus on ‘paralyzing and controlling the opponent’ by ‘attacking the enemy’s will’ rather than ‘attacking the body’. The commerce department had blacklisted the research institutes in a memorandum last week. At the same time, information about the 2019 document has been given by The Washington Times.

The Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its affiliated institutions are now included in the ‘Entity List’ which means US companies cannot export goods to them without a license. The move comes amid warnings from other government departments to US companies that China is trying to acquire US technology in key sectors, including biotech.

Speaking to the FT, an official said the technologies China is trying to develop include “gene editing, human performance enhancement and brain machine interfaces”. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said there were also concerns that China could use such a weapon to maintain control over its citizens, including minority Uighur Muslims.