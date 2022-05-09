Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic set to join NBA legends with back-to-back MVP awards



Denver Nuggets star Nicola Jokic is set to join Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokunampo and a list of other greats with his second consecutive NBA MVP award.

According to multiple reports, Jokic will be awarded the NBA MVP for setting the historical number. The results of the official vote were not announced, but ESPN first reported that Jokik’s name would be MVP.

Nuggets Center is the first player in NBA history to receive 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists and led the team to the playoffs despite the absence of two key teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently said of the 7-footer, “What he’s done is awesome.”

“There are other great players, I’m not saying they’re not great players, but what Nicola Jokic has done this year, with this team, what we’ve had to go through is incredible. He was good last year. And he’s even better this year. . “

Jokic will follow Milwaukee box antetokunumpo as the back-to-back MVP award winner. The box star did it in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Stephen Curry did it in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Other back-to-back winners include James, who did it twice, Jordan, Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone and Karim Abdul-Jabbar, who did it twice.

Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell have each won three times in a row.

Although Jokic led traditional stat divisions such as Total Rebounds (1,019), he was also ahead in advanced statistics. He leads the Player Efficiency Rating (PER) with 32.8. Jokic led the box plus / minus (13.7), offensive box plus / minus (9.2), defensive box plus / minus (4.5) and value over replacement player (9.8).

Analytical sections try to estimate how much a player contributes to their team during each capture.

This is the statistic that probably put Jokic ahead in that category.

Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel MBD also ran for MVP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.