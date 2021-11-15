Number of farmers registering under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana decreased, applications increased; Know- Who can get how much profit?

Under PMFBY, 2.16 crore farmers had registered in Kharif 2018 and in 2021, 1.50 crore farmers had registered. Accordingly, there has been a decline of 30 percent in registration. However, the number of applications from farmers has increased.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers, 2.16 crore farmers were registered under PMFBY in Kharif 2018 and in 2021 it decreased to 1.50 crore. Accordingly, there has been a decline of 30 percent in registration. However, the number of applications from farmers has increased.

Talking about Kharif 2019, in this two crore farmers had registered in Prime Minister’s crop insurance whereas in 2020 1.67 crore farmers had registered. In Rabi 2018, 1.46 crore farmers had registered under PMFBY scheme, while in 2019, 96.60 lakh farmers and in Rabi season 2020, 99.95 lakh farmers had registered. Let us inform that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was started in 2016-17 with the improvement of the old crop insurance schemes. Its purpose is to reach the benefits of the scheme to the farmers in a timely manner.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Under this scheme, the farmers of the country are provided insurance cover on the loss of crops due to any natural calamity. The loss amount is paid on the basis of loss in its plan. Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, different premiums are paid on different crops. The claim ratio under this scheme is 88.3 percent. The percentage of the sum insured payable is 2.0% for Kharif, 1.5% for Rabi and 5% for annual commercial and horticultural crops.

Who can get the benefit of the scheme

All the farmers of the country can be eligible under this scheme. Under this scheme, you can insure the agriculture done on your land. Also, you can get insurance on the mortgaged land. The benefit of PM Kisan Bima Yojana is given to those farmers of the country who are not already beneficiaries of this scheme or other insurance scheme.

required documents

Farmer’s ID card, Aadhar card, ration card, bank account, address proof of farmer (like driving license, passport, voter ID card) for PM crop insurance scheme, if the farm is cultivated on rent, then the owner of the farm Along with the photo copy of the agreement, the account number of the field / paper number of the measles, the photograph of the applicant, the date of the day the farmer started sowing the crop.

how to apply online

To apply online, you have to visit the official website of PM Kisan Insurance. After this, you have to register here and create an account. After the account is created, you will have to fill the form for insurance of your crop.