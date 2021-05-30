Number (*13*) new COVID-19 cases lowest since 13 April; 1.65 lakh new infections reported-India News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus Newest Updates: In line with the Union Well being Ministry’s replace, over 1,65,553 lakh new cases had been reported within the final 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.

Coronavirus Newest Updates: India, battling an exponential second wave, reported the lowest quantity (*13*) new COVID-19 cases since 13 April. In line with the Union Well being Ministry’s replace, over 1.65 lakh new cases had been reported within the final 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.

India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges and three,460 deaths in final 24 hours, the Union Well being Ministry mentioned.

Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have prolonged the COVID-induced lockdown or different restrictions for per week to a fortnight from Monday, whereas some (*13*) them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have introduced sure leisure within the curbs.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday introduced the extension (*13*) the shutdown until 9 June, whereas Puducherry authorities additionally determined to proceed the lockdown until 7 June. Tamil Nadu has already prolonged the lockdown until 7 June.

“Though the prevalence (*13*) the illness is declining considerably within the state, we now have not but reached a stage to take away restrictions. The lockdown will proceed in all districts from 31 Might to 9 June,” Vijayan mentioned.

Kerala has been below lockdown since 8 Might following a pointy rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the new lockdown pointers, some concessions shall be given to carry out important actions. All industrial institutions (together with coir, cashew, and many others) can operate with minimal staff not exceeding 50 p.c (*13*) complete energy.

Banks will stay open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with prolonged timings until 5 pm. Retailers promoting training books, textiles for weddings, jewelry and footwear shall be open until 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Toddy sale shall be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa mentioned the query (*13*) extending the lockdown might not come up if the general public cooperated and there’s a decline in COVID-19 cases.

These can be the elements that might decide the state authorities’s choice on the lockdown, which is able to proceed until 7 June.

Maharashtra authorities has prolonged lockdown-like restrictions, which got here into drive on 14 April, by one other 15 days. They had been to finish on 1 June.

The Goa authorities on Saturday determined to increase the continued “corona curfew” by one other week until 7 June.

Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring (*13*) COVID applicable behaviour will mark resumption (*13*) manufacturing and development actions as Delhi reopens partially from Monday, whilst different lockdown restrictions proceed until 7 June.

The employees and staff allowed at manufacturing items and development websites would require to hold e passes for motion in the course of the ongoing lockdown that has been prolonged by per week by the Delhi Catastrophe Administration Authority (DDMA).

Although the Madhya Pradesh authorities has authorized a phase-wise unlocking (*13*) the “corona curfew” restrictions starting June 1, the weekend lockdown will proceed to be in drive throughout the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned.

There shall be separate units (*13*) unlocking pointers for the locations having the COVID-19 positivity price above 5 p.c and under 5 p.c, he mentioned.

Chouhan mentioned cultural, political, social, sports activities, festivals and leisure actions is not going to be allowed. He mentioned faculty, schools, instructional establishments, cinema halls, procuring malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will proceed to stay closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the month-long COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and your entire Chittoor district can be additional intensified and prolonged for a fortnight from 1 to fifteen June in view (*13*) COVID-19 cases.

After a COVID evaluation assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Ok Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy instructed reporters that the prevailing each day 18 hour-long curfew restrictions can be elevated to twenty hours and it could be prolonged until 15 June.

The Himachal Pradesh authorities had on Friday prolonged the coronavirus curbs until June 7 however introduced relaxations, together with enhance within the opening hours (*13*) retailers

Within the Northeast, most (*13*) the states have prolonged the curbs.

The Nagaland authorities has prolonged the entire lockdown within the state until June 11. Arunachal Pradesh will proceed with the lockdown in seven districts (*13*) the state until June 7, whereas the Manipur authorities has prolonged the curfew in seven districts until June 11.

The Mizoram authorities on Saturday prolonged the continued lockdown within the Aizawl Municipal Company space by one other seven days until 4 am (*13*) June 6.

The Meghalaya authorities has prolonged the entire lockdown within the East Khasi Hills district by one other week.

The only day rise in coronavirus cases in India was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in final 45 days, taking the entire tally (*13*) COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, in keeping with the Union well being ministry information up to date on Saturday morning.

The each day positivity additional declined to eight.36 per cent, remaining under 10 per cent for 5 consecutive days, whereas the weekly positivity price dropped to 9.84 per cent, it mentioned.

The loss of life toll climbed to three,22,512 with 3,617 each day deaths, the info up to date by the ministry at 8 am confirmed.