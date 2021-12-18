Number of PFRDA subscribers up 22% to 4.75 crore in November; Disability pension to these 59,190 workers in 6 years also PFRDA subscriber base rises 22 pc to 4.75 cr in Nov – Number of PFRDA subscribers up 22% to 4.75 cr in Nov; Disability pension to these 59,190 workers in 6 years

The number of subscribers under two major pension schemes under pension regulator PRFDA grew by over 22 per cent to 4.75 crore in November this year. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday said the number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) grew by 22.45 per cent year-on-year to 475.87 lakh by the end of November 2021. This number was 388.62 lakh in November 2020.

The total pension assets under management increased to Rs 6,87,468 crore as of November 30, 2021, according to PFRDA. It has increased by 29.13 percent on a yearly basis. According to PFRDA data, the number of subscribers in the Central and State Government employees category of the National Pension System (NPS) increased by 4.71 per cent and 9.74 per cent to 22.44 lakh and 54.44 lakh, respectively.

At the same time, the number of subscribers in the corporate and all-citizen sectors of NPS increased by 23.73 percent and 33.81 percent to 13.19 lakh and 18.88 lakh respectively. The subscriber base under NPS Lite, however, declined by 2.78 per cent to 41.92 lakh. The number of subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana increased by 30.16 percent to 3.25 crore in the month under review. The two major pension schemes of PFRDA are NPS and Atal Pension Yojana.

Disability pension to these personnel from 2016 till now- Govt. Meanwhile, the government on Friday said it has given disability pension to 59,190 personnel of the armed forces since 2016. Armed Forces personnel who are out of service on account of any physical disability during service are eligible for disability pension. Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that 6,851 personnel were given disability pension in 2016, while the number increased to 10,554 in 2017 and 12,321 in 2018. In his reply, he said that 12,971 personnel were given pension in 2019, 12,149 in 2020 and 4,344 people were given disability pension in the current year.

Instructions for giving disability pension to ex-servicemen of Territorial Army: On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Friday directed to give disability pension to a Territorial Army jawan suffering from 80 percent disability. Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice B. R. Gavai said that according to the Pension for the Army Regulation, 1961, a person who becomes disabled during military service without war and the percentage of his disability is more than 20 per cent, then he is eligible for disability pension. Will happen.