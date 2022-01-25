Number of residents in ICU takes a big jump in Albany County COVID update, January 25





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus Tuesday.

As of Monday, 80.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.6% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 57,845 to date, with 307 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 440.5. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 111.2 (average percent positivity rate of 12.7%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 123.7 (average percent positivity rate of 13.2%). The latest data may be found at the state tracker online.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eleven new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now 118 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of five. Sixteen of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, up from nine yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 498 since the outbreak began.

“I’m happy there are no new COVID deaths to report today, and while average daily infections continue to come down in Albany County, the number of residents in ICU’s with the virus has shot up to 16 from nine in just the last 24 hours,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best way to protect yourself from the most serious illness caused by COVID is by getting vaccinated and getting the booster shot. We continue to offer vaccine clinics every day of the week at the County Department of Health, as well as free vaccine deliveries for those who are unable to leave their homes for whatever reason.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link here, or visit the Albany County website here.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made on the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website here and the Albany County website here.