Number of Ukrainian refugees could soon hit 1 million: ‘rising exponentially’



According to the UN refugee agency, the number of refugees in Ukraine could soon reach one million.

More than 74,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s aggression last week, the agency said on Wednesday. This number is “growing rapidly” and could increase to one million in a few hours.

Refugees are flowing to neighboring Ukraine, including Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.

The number of refugees has risen sharply in the last few days. The UN refugee agency estimated on Sunday that 368,000 had fled the country, up from 500,000 on Monday. More than 200,000 people have fled the country since Tuesday, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantu said on Wednesday.

“I have been working on the refugee crisis for almost 40 years and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast-growing exodus,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting for seven days until Wednesday, destroying hundreds of transportation facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has been hit by shelling and attacks this week, including a TV tower and a Bobby Yar bombing, a site of genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany, now a Holocaust memorial.

“This is beyond humanity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, according to a translation. “This kind of missile attack means that to many Russians, our Kyiv is a complete foreign country. They know nothing about our capital, our history. They have instructions to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

On the seventh day of the war, Russian forces continued to hammer through major Ukrainian cities

Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday that dozens of people had been killed and hundreds more injured in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A regional police and intelligence headquarters were also attacked, according to Ukraine’s state emergency services.

The invading forces are also putting pressure on other cities and towns, including the strategic port of Odessa and Mariupol.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, said on Wednesday that the city had suffered heavy casualties due to heavy shelling by Russian forces.

“Enemy occupying forces Russian Federation “We have done everything we can to prevent civilians from leaving the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadim Boichenko told Reuters in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV. No casualties were reported.

“Today we have 128 people in the hospital. Our doctors don’t go home anymore. They are fighting for the lives of Mariupol residents,” Boichenko added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.