number of vaccinations crossed two crores In Delhi number of prohibited areas less than hundred

The Delhi Health Department said that 40 cases of infection were reported on Saturday, while the infection rate was recorded at 0.07 percent. Also, no new case of death of any patient has been registered.

So far, more than two crore vaccines have been administered in the national capital of the country to prevent corona. The figure of prohibited areas in Delhi is also continuously falling. This effect has been seen after the decrease in cases. Now the figure of prohibited areas has come down to less than 100. According to the government report, there are two out of 11 districts in which there is no such area now, while South Delhi remains the area with the maximum number of sealed areas at this time.

On Saturday, the figure of sealed areas in Delhi has come down to 93. The joint report of all the districts has been released by the Delhi government. The report has cited the situation in Delhi till October 21. According to the report, only two districts of Central Delhi and North East Delhi do not have a single prohibited area. The districts with less than ten sealed areas include East, New Delhi, North, Shahdara, South East and West districts. The rules of Corona are still being followed in these areas. At present, there are 19 areas in Delhi which can be opened by government agencies immediately, while there are 74 areas which are still in the grip of active cases.

More than 87 thousand areas had to be created after 21 June 2020: To prevent the spread of corona infection in Delhi, the movement of people there was restricted by creating small prohibited areas. So far, the Delhi government has needed to create 87,412 containment zones. So far, a total of 87,451 areas have been sealed off.

Delhi has the highest number of vaccines in the country

To protect against corona infection, continuous vaccination campaign is going on in Delhi. Delhi ranks first in the list of most immunized states in the country. Capital So far, two crore vaccines have been administered. According to the report of the Delhi government, a total of 19,97,22,63 people have been found anti-coronavirus on Saturday. Out of these people, 12,86,81,71 people have got this vaccine for the first time and 71,04,092 for the second time. In the last 24 hours, 63,917 vaccines have been administered inside Delhi. Of these, 22,740 have got this vaccine for the first time and 41,177 for the second time.

According to the health bulletin, the authorities conducted a total of over 61,142 tests, including 44,836 RTPCR tests, on the previous day. So far four deaths have occurred in Delhi from Corona this month. Earlier on October 2, 10 and 19, one patient each had died.

At the same time, five people died due to corona virus infection in September. So far 25,091 people have died of corona in Delhi. Earlier on Friday, 38 new cases of infection were reported in Delhi, while the rate of infection was 0.07 percent. At the same time, 22 new cases were reported in the capital on Thursday and the infection rate was 0.05 percent.

