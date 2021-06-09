Nun Stole Over $800,000 to Support Gambling Habit, Prosecutors Say

As a Catholic nun, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper had taken a vow of poverty.

However this week, prosecutors mentioned Sister Mary Margaret, 79, had agreed to plead responsible to stealing greater than $835,000 from a Catholic elementary faculty to assist a playing behavior and to pay for different private bills.

Sister Mary Margaret was charged on Tuesday with wire fraud and cash laundering whereas she was the principal of St. James Catholic Faculty in Torrance, Calif., the workplace of the U.S. lawyer for the Central District of California mentioned in an announcement. She is scheduled to seem within the Federal District Courtroom in Los Angeles on July 1.

Sister Mary Margaret admitted to a “fraudulent scheme” during which she “lulled St. James Faculty and the administration into believing that the varsity’s funds had been being correctly accounted for and its monetary belongings correctly safeguarded,” prosecutors mentioned.

She confessed to inflicting losses to St. James Catholic Faculty totaling $835,339 over the course of the scheme, the assertion mentioned. She retired as the varsity’s principal in 2018, after 28 years within the position, it mentioned.