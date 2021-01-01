Nupur Alankar Mehuna stuck in Afghanistan: TV actress Nupur Alankar Mehuna lost in conversation 9 days ago

Nupur Alankar, a popular actress of TV shows like ‘Dia Aur Bati Hum’ and ‘Swaragini’, has not been able to sleep for the last 9 days. His brother-in-law is stranded in Afghanistan and has not been able to speak to him on the phone for 10 days. Nupur’s brother-in-law is missing in the Afghan-Taliban crisis where hundreds of people are being evacuated every day. The family fails to find him and this brings tears to Nupur and her sister Jigyasa.

‘I can only sleep two hours in 9 nights’

In a conversation with our colleague ‘Itimes’, the actress said,’ My sister and I have not been in touch with her for the last 9/10 days. We can’t talk. Nupur has gone to her home to support her sister during this difficult time. She says, ‘I am trying my best not to be pessimistic at such a time, because in such a situation your anxiety will increase. Curiosity is also trying to calm down and be patient. But we are distressed and cannot sleep through the night. I rarely sleep 2 hours every night.

My nephew was saying this in the last conversation

Nupur says the last time she spoke to her GG, she said she was unable to charge her phone. His phone was then disconnected. Nupur does not even know where her brother-in-law lives in Afghanistan and what his position was during the Taliban attack.

Said I send the number, no message received

Nupur says, “Then he said that he also sends the number of the person he is with, but no message came from him.” Actress ‘What should I call this love?’ She has appeared in this series. During the lockdown last year, Nupur had said that she was facing financial crisis due to unavailability of work. Nupur also said that her mother had fallen ill and she had to be hospitalized so she had to sell jewelery to cover her expenses.

