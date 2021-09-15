Nupur Alankar’s brother stranded in Afghanistan: Nupur Alankar’s brother-in-law, who is stranded in Afghanistan due to Taliban tensions, says he has not been contacted for a month
No news since 1 month
The last discussion took place on 19 August
In a conversation with ‘Aaj Tak’, Nupur Alankar said that her sister’s curiosity has deteriorated and she is completely silent. Nupur also said that she last spoke to her sister-in-law on August 19 and has not spoken on the phone or exchanged any messages since then. Nupur Alankar also said that when she spoke to her sister-in-law, he had said that her phone would be switched off. But then he will text or call from someone else’s phone. However, no response has been received even after a month.
The family is hopeful and waiting
Nupur Alankar also said that many people have returned to their homes from Afghanistan after the rescue operation on August 31, but their in-laws have not arrived. He said his brother-in-law’s name was not on any list when the rescue operation took place, but he hoped he would return. Nupur Alankar is now just waiting to figure out some way to find out if her brother-in-law is completely fine. Tell him about you by phone or message.
The phone rang while he was talking
Earlier, in an interview with eTimes, our colleague Nupur Alankar had said that the last time he spoke to his sister-in-law, he had said that he was unable to charge his phone. His phone was then disconnected. Nupur does not even know where her brother-in-law lives in Afghanistan and what his position was during the Taliban attack.
