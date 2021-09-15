Nupur Alankar’s brother stranded in Afghanistan: Nupur Alankar’s brother-in-law, who is stranded in Afghanistan due to Taliban tensions, says he has not been contacted for a month

Actress Nupur Alankar, who has been a part of TV shows like ‘Shaktiman’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betian’, ‘Tantra’ and ‘Swaragini’, is currently in a lot of trouble. His brother-in-law has been stuck in Afghanistan for a long time. Nupur had said in August this year that she had not spoken to her sister-in-law for several days (Nupur Alankar’s brother is stuck in Afghanistan). The family cannot find them.It has been a month since Nupur’s sister-in-law and the actress says that she has not received any phone calls or messages. Hundreds of people have been rescued amid tensions between Afghanistan and the Taliban.In a conversation with ‘Aaj Tak’, Nupur Alankar said that her sister’s curiosity has deteriorated and she is completely silent. Nupur also said that she last spoke to her sister-in-law on August 19 and has not spoken on the phone or exchanged any messages since then. Nupur Alankar also said that when she spoke to her sister-in-law, he had said that her phone would be switched off. But then he will text or call from someone else’s phone. However, no response has been received even after a month.

The family is hopeful and waiting

Nupur Alankar also said that many people have returned to their homes from Afghanistan after the rescue operation on August 31, but their in-laws have not arrived. He said his brother-in-law’s name was not on any list when the rescue operation took place, but he hoped he would return. Nupur Alankar is now just waiting to figure out some way to find out if her brother-in-law is completely fine. Tell him about you by phone or message.



The phone rang while he was talking

Earlier, in an interview with eTimes, our colleague Nupur Alankar had said that the last time he spoke to his sister-in-law, he had said that he was unable to charge his phone. His phone was then disconnected. Nupur does not even know where her brother-in-law lives in Afghanistan and what his position was during the Taliban attack.