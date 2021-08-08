Nupur Sharma vs Atishi News18 India’s show ‘Aar Paar’ with Anchor Amish Devgan, BJP spokesperson, Arvind Kejriwal’s spokesperson and Alka Lamba clashed with each other in the debate I targeted AAP spokesperson

During an ongoing news debate on the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi, a BJP spokesperson accused the opposition parties of doing politics. BJP spokesperson lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi and said that you shut up. I don’t need to learn the law from you.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma started her talk during the debate on News18 India channel’s show ‘R-Par’, saying, ‘I want to ask a question to Atishi ji that Delhi Police does not come under you, That’s why you gave 15 thousand rupees and sewing machine to the rapist of Nirbhaya…. To this, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi replied that this is a law made by your party, you can change it.

On this, Nupur Sharma said furiously that I do not want to learn law from them. He asked anchor Amish Devgan to silence Atishi that, ‘Amish ji, you should silence them… I am not speaking on the man. This method is not correct. When Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi wanted to say something while stopping him, Nupur stopped him and said, ‘Madam, let me explain the law to you…. Madam, please read the law too.’ Keeping her point, Atishi said that this is not the time for accusations and counter-accusations.

On the other hand, Nupur Sharma further said that you should not teach me the law. That law was made by the Congress government, not ours. If you wanted, you would not have given 15 thousand rupees to Nirbhaya’s rapist for not polishing your politics. To this, Atishi replied that you have the government at the center, change the law. Nupur Sharma expressed displeasure when Atishi interrupted and said that Amish ji, this is not right.

On this, the anchor of the show Amish Devgan told Atishi that you accept my request, after his talk is over, you have your say. Many Twitter users have also given their feedback on this video of the debate. A comment came from a Twitter account that first of all these careless and insensitive police of Delhi Police should be subjected to POCSO Act. At the same time, a user wrote that what was the meaning of this debate in the end?





