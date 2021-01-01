nupur shikhare and ira khan cute picture: Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan Relationship: Ira Khan officially confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare on Valentine’s Day this year.
This picture of Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan is very much liked and reacted by her fans. Ira Khan has also reacted to Nupur Shikhare’s post. Ira Khan has written I Love You. Nupur Shikhare has also reacted by making a heart emoji.
Ira Khan officially confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare on Valentine’s Day this year. Nupur Shikhare is the founder, fitness expert and consultant of Fitness. He has been Aamir Khan’s fitness trainer. He has also coached Ira Khan. During last year’s lockdown, the two grew closer.
