Nursery Admission: Nursery Admission: Maharashtra has given minimum age exemption for admission to nursery to class 1.

Maharashtra Nursery Admission: The Maharashtra Education Department has relaxed the minimum age for admission to nursery to class 1 for the academic year 2022-23. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday. As per the ruling of 18 September 2020, the minimum age cut-off date for school admission was 31 December. Therefore, children born in October, November and December are facing difficulties in getting admission in schools.



In view of this, the education department has changed the minimum age for admission for the academic year 2022-23, the government said in a circular on Monday. According to the new rules, children born between 1 October 2018 and 31 December 2019 and children who have completed at least three years of age by 31 December 2022 can enter the nursery.

Similarly, children born between 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2017 and children who have completed at least five years by 31 December 2022 are eligible for senior KG admission. The minimum age for class I should be 06 years on 31st December 2022. The age limit for primary admission can be relaxed, the circular said. No school can deny children admission on the ground of age.

The circular states that there is no upper limit for access and that it can be relaxed.

