Nursing Homes May Face Steeper Safety Fines

As the Delta variant raises new concerns about the safety of nursing homes across the country, the Biden administration quietly rolled back a controversial Trump policy that had limited fines on facilities endangering or injuring residents.

Deaths in nursing homes, which peaked at the end of last year, have fallen since the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccines. They represent nearly a third of the total death toll from the American pandemic.

But insufficient staff, shortages of protective equipment and poor infection control remain concerns in the country’s 14,000 skilled nursing facilities, advocates and some officials say.

And although 81% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, only 58% of workers are immune, according to federal data, increasing the risk of an outbreak even among fully vaccinated elderly residents.