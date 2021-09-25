Nushrat Bharucha Zari shooting in public interest: Nushrat Bharucha film Zari shooting in public interest

The shooting of Nusrat Bharucha’s upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Zari’ has started. For this, Bhanushali Studio Limited has joined hands with filmmaker Raj Shandilya. Actors like Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi will also be seen in the film.

‘Janhit Mein Zari’ is an unusual but relevant and humorous film. The film was recently shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. It is being said that this film will try to break old traditions through its subject matter.



A different incarnation of Nusrat

Nusrat will be seen in a completely different incarnation in this film. He has never played such a role before. Speaking about her character, the actress says, ‘This is a very interesting concept that has been released in the public interest. As soon as I heard the script, I decided to be a part of the film. It is a great feeling to do a film with Raj Shandilya once again after ‘Dream Girl’.

Fans of different stories

At the same time, about his second production, producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “I’ve always been a fan of good stories that make you think. This is exactly what is issued in the public interest. Raj’s story is interesting and also conveys a great message. Nusrat is going to create a different identity from this film and surprise the audience.

Urban audiences will also love this film

Raj Shandilya said, “Given that the majority of Indians live in small towns and villages, my aim as a filmmaker is to bring his stories into the mainstream. Issued in the public interest not only addresses some social and related issues but also Which you need to think about. I’m sure this theme will appeal to the urban audience as well. Nusrat is a wonderful actress and after ‘Dream Girl’ I can’t think of anyone else for this film without her. ‘