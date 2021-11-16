Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii trailer promises a great film to be released on Amazon Prime | of Nushrat Bharuch

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Chhori, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, Abundantia Entertainment, is an Amazon Original film, a remake of the acclaimed Marathi film, Lapachapi. Nushrat Bharucha, Meeta Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yania Bharadwaj and Saurabh Goyal have acted in Chhori. Chhori is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 26 in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Prime Video today inaugurated the much awaited trailer of Amazon Original film Chhori. Directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikha Sharma, Chhori stars Nushrat Bharucha along with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yania Bharadwaj in lead roles.

Chhori, the Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhappi, will premiere on November 26 in India and on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

The trailer gives you a glimpse into the world of Chhori, where Sakshi (Nushrat Bharucha) has to deal with demons and many other things. The tension builds up with each scene and leaves the audience to answer a series of questions – will Sakshi be able to save herself? Will she be able to protect her unborn child? Sakshi’s quest takes the audience on a journey that oozes horror, thrill and exhilaration.

Nushrat Bharucha said, “It is a challenging and exciting experience to step into a new and unique genre like horror. The story of the film is anchored in horror, which also has such a point of view and I hope the audience connects with it. Trailer There’s a glimpse of a bigger mystery and horror that’s ready to be unraveled. I hope Prime Video viewers around the world will love and appreciate the work we’ve done in this film, and I look forward to seeing their reactions. Can’t wait to.”

Director Vishal Furia said, “Chhori is one such unique story that a large audience is waiting to tell. We aim to take a horror story like Chhori to a wider cross-section of film watchers and fans of the genre. I have thoroughly enjoyed my association with Abudantia Entertainment, Crypt TV and T-Series and am delighted to partner with Prime Video for this film as it allows us to reach audiences across 240 countries and territories. Will deliver.”

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 21:16 [IST]