Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Amazon Original horror film ‘Chhori’ exclusive world premiere at IFFI! Nushrat Bharucha starrer Amazon Original horror film ‘Chhori’ has its exclusive world premiere at IFFI!

17 seconds ago
News

oi-Neeti Sudha

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Amazon Prime Video has hosted the world premiere of the much awaited Amazon Original horror film ‘Chhori’ at the ongoing 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia’s oldest and India’s most prestigious international film festival.

‘Chhori’, the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi horror film ‘Lapachhapi’, is about a haunting story of a young couple set in the heartland of India. The film takes the audience to a secluded house inside a sugarcane field where the couple takes shelter. Simultaneously, deeply buried secrets of the past re-emerge and the protagonist’s quest to find answers to all questions takes the audience on a journey that is a wonderful blend of fear and adventure.

Nushrat Bharucha, who is playing the lead role in the film, talks about choosing the horror genre and Chhori shares, “Choosing a project for me means the story connects and inspires me. And, Chhori Aisi Ek Kahani Is.”

Also, the actress talks about the important role of video streaming in expanding the creative ecosystem in the country, saying, “With all the creative content being offered by OTT, it has helped in developing the tastes of the viewers which have helped in shaping the taste of the audience. More space has been created for more such stories to come to the fore, giving more opportunities to the artists to showcase their talent.”

“Chori” is available on Amazon Prime Video starting November 26, 2021 for viewers in 240 regions and countries.

english summary

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Amazon Original horror film ‘Chhori’ exclusive world premiere at IFFI. Film directed by Vishal Furia.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:36 [IST]

