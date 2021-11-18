Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha talk about her latest solo horror movie Chhori release on Amazon Prime Video. Nushrat Bharucha talks about the horror film Chhori Par to be released on Amazon Prime

11 seconds ago
28 days continuous shooting of Chhori

I have shot ‘Chhori’ continuously for 28 days. I haven’t even spoken at home. Because I didn’t want to exclude myself from the character and the story. After completing the shooting of this film, I could not do physical work for 2 months. I had to bring Nusrat back again. Audiences watch the film, it may or may not stay in their mind for some time. The artist lives the character on screen, preparing for 3 months and then shooting for 28 days. The life that she lives for five months, she is not able to get out with the character.

no movie is only about hero

Chhori is my solo film. I wish people would have more faith in me after watching this film. I will get more work. I feel the credit goes to the audience. If the audience does not want to see the story of the girl, then she will not be made. I think the audience has come to the place where they want to see a story like this. They want to see how we rise and fall, it boosts my confidence more than ever.

Be it OTT or theater, I have never taken the pressure of releasing a film. To be honest, I don’t understand when it is said that my film’s earnings were so much at the box office. I don’t think any film is only about heroes. That film belongs to the director, editor and producer. I could never say that my film did so much business. I have always said that our film has done so much business.

I want to do a film like Dream Girl

Even today I would like to do a film like Dream Girl. Even if there are three scenes and songs in it. I think Nusrat is also a Babli girl for the audience. For me, entertainment means Bollywood films, it will never go away. As a human being, I am growing myself. We are watching so many movies. Amazing work is being done in cinema of every language. I am interested in everything. I am getting a chance. My job has always been to learn and move slowly. This is what I focus entirely on.

It hurts to speak a female based film

Raha Kaswal Chhori Ka Toh this is not a female based film. I had heard the interview of Priyanka Chopra during my com when she said that you are calling it a female based film it is making me sad. Because when there is a male face on the poster then you do not say that it is a male based film. So we’re still in the same mindset. The question is still the same. Which is after Mary Kom, there have been many films where female characters have been strong.

Leave it all, have a look at Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. People have only laughed at me. Still, getting up in that film has done wonders. Because of this you cannot take that right from an actress. I have just started. All I would like to say is that Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt have all made a path for us which we are walking. Those people have taken that brave step, they have done films like Piku, NH 10, Raazi and these films have also worked. It is because of him that this kind of film has come to me.

Nothing wrong with my upbringing as a girl child

Chhori film has been tough for me. It was difficult for me to wear a body suit especially for a pregnant woman. I can’t even imagine how difficult it would be to actually give birth to a baby. When I become a mother, I will tell the doctor to make me unconscious first. I am very scared. I have put what I have felt in the film. There was no shortage in my upbringing as a girl child. It was my mother’s decision that she would have only one child. Grandmother supported me in becoming my actress. Many people do not get this. After all, why in the world the girl child has to face difficulties.

I didn't want to jump into a career

Looking at my career graph, I have done two or one films in a year. Had I held a meeting at 6 or 7 places, I would have been cast. But I didn’t. Because I was enjoying what I was doing and I was learning too. I didn’t want to jump. I didn’t want to run when I didn’t even know how to walk. I thought let’s go one step at a time. First do this work, focus on it, then move forward. When I felt confident, I went ahead.

girl i don't get 5 years ago

When Akashvani flopped, I felt that I was not doing well. I have learned from my work. When I got that confidence that I can do three-four things, play a different character. Then I did the brave thing. It is true that the girl would not have been offered to me five years ago. I didn’t take any decision after seeing the competition. If I think that then apart from work, my focus will be on 50 different things, I will not be able to work. My job is to give my everything to do films.

