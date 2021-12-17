Nusrat Bharucha completes the shooting of the film Janhit Mein Jaari! Nusrat Bharucha completes the shooting of the film ‘Janhit Mein Jari’, a wonderful story will come

Actress Nushrat Bharucha completed the shooting of social comedy film Janhit Mein released today in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, the shooting of Janhit Mein Jari directed by Jai Basantu Singh was started in mid-September but had to take an unexpected break due to Covid. Apart from this, Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raj and Paritosh Tripathi also completed the shooting of the film with the songs of this film in the beautiful city of Chanderi.

Nushrat Bharucha, the film’s director Jai and the film’s team confirmed this by sharing funny pictures and videos related to the rap on their social media. This is a film that we all are eagerly waiting for.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Think Ink Pictures production in association with Bhanushali Studios Limited and Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the film Janhit Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Bunty Chandavarkar Is.

Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and Juhi Parekh Mehta have co-produced the film. Apart from this, recently Nusrat also came in the news about her film Chhori.

It was a horror film which has been well liked. She was in the news a lot after the lockdown opened and fans were waiting for her film for a long time. The film was well liked.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 14:15 [IST]