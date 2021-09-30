Nusrat Bharuch’s Busan Film Festival: Nusrat Bharuch’s Best Actress nomination at Busan Film Festival: I’m ready to wipe the floor to convince my director – ‘I’m ready to wipe for the role’

A big performance has been added to the name of Bollywood actress Nusrat Bharuch. Nusrat has been nominated for Best Actress at the Busan Film Festival. She is the only actress in the country to be nominated for an award show. In Raj Mehta’s short film series ‘Toy’ or ‘Ajib Dastan’, Nusrat plays the role of a woman named Meenal, who is a housemaid. Nowadays, while Nusrat is shooting for her film ‘Janhit Mein Jar’, she is overwhelmed by the nominations she has received at the Busan Film Festival.

‘Liked the script before’

In an interview with India Today, Nusrat says, “When I first read the script of that short film, I loved it. Scripts are always very important to me. We had a very good conversation when I met Raj Mehta. We were both thinking the same thing.



‘I said, if you ask, I’ll show you the mapping.’

When Nusrat was asked about the challenge of playing the role of a maid in a short film, she said, “He was more worried than I was. He told me that you have to forget the girl with ‘little peg’ and ‘heart stealing’. I can show you the mop for this role.I believe faith is very important for any job.



‘I sign the project after listening to my heart’

When Nusrat was asked if he takes anyone’s opinion before signing a film or any project? On this the actress said, ‘No, I always work to my liking. I have always heard the sound of my heart and have chosen films based on that. If I am not satisfied with a project myself, no one else can prepare me for it. I came across a lot of movies about which people said why don’t you do it, but I don’t do it unless I have positive thoughts in my mind.

Shooting of Nusrat Bharucha’s ‘Janhit Mein Zari’ has started

