Nusrat Bharuch’s leg injury: Nusrat Bharuch’s leg injury while shooting for Holi song

Nusrat Bharuch is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry at the moment. Nowadays, she is shooting for the film ‘Janhit Mein Zari’. However, there is bad news for his fans.

In fact, Nusrat was recently shooting a song for a film starring Raj Shandilya and Vinod Bhanushali and in the meantime she broke her leg. Now the doctor has told him to rest for a few days.



The doctor advised rest

A source in the production unit said, “We were shooting a Holi song on a big setup but Nusrat lost her leg during the highly choreographed dance sequence shoot. At first she thought she would rest and continue shooting as many crew members were part of it but after examination and X-ray the doctor advised her to rest for 3 to 4 days.

The makers took a break from work

The producers have created a big setup for the shooting of this big Holi song. Doctors are currently examining Nusrat and asking her to relax her legs. In such cases, the shoot is stopped for a few days. The producer and director has decided to take a break from work until Nusrat recovers.