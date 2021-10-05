Nusrat Bharuch’s leg injury: Nusrat Bharuch’s leg injury while shooting for Holi song
The doctor advised rest
A source in the production unit said, “We were shooting a Holi song on a big setup but Nusrat lost her leg during the highly choreographed dance sequence shoot. At first she thought she would rest and continue shooting as many crew members were part of it but after examination and X-ray the doctor advised her to rest for 3 to 4 days.
The makers took a break from work
The producers have created a big setup for the shooting of this big Holi song. Doctors are currently examining Nusrat and asking her to relax her legs. In such cases, the shoot is stopped for a few days. The producer and director has decided to take a break from work until Nusrat recovers.
#Nusrat #Bharuchs #leg #injury #Nusrat #Bharuchs #leg #injury #shooting #Holi #song
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.