Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is Invalid In India, Her Assets Are Illegally Held Back Read Full Statement





Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan lastly broke her silence on separation with husband Nikhil Jain. She revealed in a protracted assertion that her marriage with Nikhil was based on Turkish regulation and is invalid in India. She has additional alleged that her belongings, like household jewelry and different property, have been 'illegally held again'. She additionally alleged that her 'funds had been mishandled' from varied accounts with out her data. Nusrat divided her assertion into seven factors the place she mentioned that her marriage with Nikhil is not authorized within the eye of regulation.

Read Full Statement Right here:

"1. Being on international land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Furthermore, because it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation below the Particular Marriage Act in India, which didn't occur. As per the court docket of regulation, it is not a Marriage, however a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the query of divorce doesn't come up. Our separation occurred lengthy again, however I didn't discuss it as I meant to maintain my personal life to myself. Thus, my actions should not be questioned primarily based on "separation", by the media or anyone I'm not associated to. The alleged marriage is not authorized, legitimate, and tenable; and thus, was not a wedding in any respect within the eye of regulation.

"2. My go to to anyplace for enterprise or for the aim of leisure, mustn't concern anybody with whom I've separated. All my bills have all the time been borne by me opposite to claims by "somebody".

“3. I’d additionally state that I’ve solely borne the bills for my sister’s schooling and my household’s well-being, from day one, as they’ve been my duty. I needn’t use or maintain anybody’s Credit score Card, which I’m not associated to anymore. This too might be backed up by proof.

“4. The one who claims to be “wealthy” and “been utilized by me” has been taking cash from my Account by accessing my Financial institution Accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night time, even post-separation. I’ve already taken this up with the involved Banking Authority and a Police Grievance shall be filed shortly. “In the previous, particulars of all household Accounts had been handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my relations had been conscious of any Directions given to the Financial institution by way of. Our Accounts. He has additionally been mishandling my funds from varied accounts with out my data and consent. I’m nonetheless battling it out with the Financial institution & if want be, would launch proof of the identical.

“5. Additionally, my belongings, together with my Garments, Luggage, and Equipment nonetheless stay with them. I’m disheartened and upset to state that each one my household jewelry, given to me by my mother and father, mates and prolonged household, together with my very own hard-earned property has been illegally held again by them.

“6. Being “wealthy’ doesn’t all the time give a person the fitting to behave as a sufferer & belittle the girl alone, on this society. I’ve made my very own id by my sheer arduous work; thus I’d not permit anybody not associated to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, primarily based on my id.

“7. I’d by no means communicate up about my private life or anybody I’m not associated to. Thus, individuals who name themselves “regular folks” should not entertain something which is not associated to them. I’d request the media to chorus from questioning the unsuitable individual, who has not been part of my life for lengthy now. Turning a “Sadaharon” individual, as claimed by somebody, right into a “Hero”, giving one-sided tales to malign my picture is not fascinating. I’d earnestly request my mates from the media to not give pointless mileage to such folks or conditions. Thanks, Nusrat Jahan.”

Is Nusrat Jahan courting Yash Dasgupta?

It’s been fairly a while for the reason that experiences of Nusrat and Nikhil’s marriage in bother are doing rounds. It was earlier reported that she was getting near her SOS Kolkata co-star Yash Dasgupta they usually had been additionally on a visit to Rajasthan lately.

In a dialog with Calcutta Occasions, Nusrat reacted to the rumours of her affair and mentioned that the affairs of her private life aren’t for the general public and he or she is not going to touch upon something on these rumours pertaining to her marriage or relationship. She mentioned, ““The affairs of my personal life aren’t for the general public. Individuals have all the time put me on trial. However this time, I’m not going to remark. Individuals can solely choose me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, dangerous or ugly, it is my private life and I’m not going to share it with anybody.”

Earlier as we speak, she additionally shared an image of herself and wrote, “I gained’t be remembered as a girl who can maintain her mouth shut… and I’m pleased with that…. #throwbackpic #abandoned #retrospective (sic).”

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot on June 19, 2019 after courting for some time. She obtained married in an intimate marriage ceremony ceremony in Turkey within the presence of shut family and friends members. The couple later hosted a grand marriage ceremony reception in Kolkata attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tollywood celebrities.