Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain marriage is not legally valid Says Kolkata Court

A Kolkata court has declared the alleged marriage between actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey illegal. Jain filed a suit before the Alipore Court, stating that he and Nusrat were not married.

“It is hereby declared that the alleged marriage between the plaintiff and the defendant in Bodrum, Turkey, which took place on June 19, 2019, is not legally valid,” S Roy, Civil Judge of the Second Court of Alipore, said in the order on Tuesday. took note of Jain’s claim that he and Jahan had solemnized the wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and relatives following ‘Western and Indian tradition and Hindu wedding rituals’ but their marriage was never registered in Turkey.

Wadi Jain claimed that after returning to India, they started living together but after that their relationship deteriorated and where they were not ready to maintain this relationship. The court said that considering all the aspects, it is their decision that the alleged marriage between the two is not legally valid.

Nusrat Jahan had alleged that Nikhil had not given money for their marriage. While talking to a news channel, Nusrat had said that he did not give money for my marriage, nor did he pay the hotel bills. I don’t need to tell them anything. I’m honest I was shown the wrong way and now I have cleared it all.

Let us tell you, Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain in the year 2019. Before marriage, both had dated each other for a long time. Later, the relationship between the two turned sour. The two separated in November 2020.