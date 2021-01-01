Nusrat Jahan Baby Boy: Congratulations to Nusrat Jahan on receiving the blessing of a small child

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Nusrat (Nusrat Jahan has the blessing of a baby) has become a mother. She has given birth to a child. Nusrat Jahan was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on August 25. Both Nusrat and the child are said to be healthy. It is said that Nusrat was taken to hospital by actor Yash Dasgupta.

A few months ago, Nusrat Jahan announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her baby bump on social media. Meanwhile, a few hours before the delivery, Nusrat Jahan shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote, ‘Fear on faith’.



Name associated with Yash Dasgupta, broken marriage with Nikhil

Nusrat was much talked about in the past for dating Yash Dasgupta. She married industrialist Nikhil Jain in 201. But a few years after the marriage began, they began to disagree. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been living apart for the past one year. There was a lot of controversy about Nusrat Jahan’s pregnancy.

Nusrat and Nikhil Jain

Nikhil Jain said this on Nusrat’s pregnancy

When it came to her pregnancy, the issue of her separation from Nikhil Jain also came to the fore. On the other hand, when Nusrat shared the first picture showing her baby bump, Nikhil Jain had said that neither she knew about her pregnancy nor the child was hers. According to a report, Nikhil Jain had said that he was not the father of Nusrat’s son as he had been away from her for a long time. Not only pregnancy but also Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain made many shocking revelations about their marriage.



Was the relationship broken because of Yash Dasgupta?

Nusrat had claimed that her marriage was a live-in relationship, while Nikhil Jain had claimed that after marrying Nusrat Jahan in Turkey, he spoke several times about registering marriages in India, but he refused each time. He had also suggested that Nusrat’s success was an affair with Dasgupta and that success was the reason for the rift in their relationship. But neither Nusrat Jahan nor Yash Dasgupta has spoken openly about it.

