Nusrat Jahan baby boy: Nusrat Jahan newborn baby was released from the hospital along with Yash Dasgupta

Bengali film actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata last week. He was then discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon. A video of Nusrat going viral on social media after being discharged from the hospital, in which she is seen with her rumored boyfriend and politician Yash Dasgupta. But the most interesting thing in this video is that Yash is seen sitting in the car with the boy on his lap. When Yash is going inside the house, he also greets the media with a lot of love.

Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday last week. Soon after the baby was born, Yash shared a post for his fans. In which he wrote, ‘Both mother and child are fine.’

Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday last week. Soon after the baby was born, Yash shared a post for his fans. In which he wrote, ‘Both mother and child are fine.’ Nusrat Jahan was already much talked about when her argument with businessman Nikhil Jain came up in the media. The couple got married in 2019 in Turkey. But Nusrat claimed that his marriage was not valid in India as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act.

