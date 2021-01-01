Nusrat Jahan Baby: Nusrat Jahan asked his son’s name Yashan’s fans if Yash Dasgupta is the father?
Nusrat’s first husband Nikhil Jain had said that he was not the father of the child. Now, after the birth of a child, questions are being raised about the father’s name. Nusrat Jahan is currently being trolled on social media about the name of the boy’s father. Now in the midst of all this, Nusrat has named her son ‘Ishaan’. We will tell you that this name matches the name of film actor Yash Dasgupta. Social media users are saying no to us and that is why the question arises as to whether actor Yash Dasgupta is the father of this boy?
After the birth of the child, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Nusrat on social media. Actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also congratulated the child immediately after its birth. Speaking about Yash Dasgupta, he shared a post on his social media after the birth of a child. In which he said that both Nusrat and the child are fine.
