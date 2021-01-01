Nusrat Jahan Baby: Nusrat Jahan asked his son’s name Yashan’s fans if Yash Dasgupta is the father?

Bengali film superhit actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has recently given birth to a baby boy. Now he has revealed the child’s name. In fact, he has named his newborn son Ishaan. Last Thursday, Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital on Park Street on Mother Teresa’s birthday. According to hospital sources, Nusrat Jahan may be discharged from the hospital today.

Notably, Nusrat Jahan has been in the headlines since she separated from her husband Nikhil Jain. After separating from her husband, Nusrat said her marriage in Turkey was not valid in India. She was living in a live-in relationship with Nikhil Jain.



Nusrat’s first husband Nikhil Jain had said that he was not the father of the child. Now, after the birth of a child, questions are being raised about the father’s name. Nusrat Jahan is currently being trolled on social media about the name of the boy’s father. Now in the midst of all this, Nusrat has named her son ‘Ishaan’. We will tell you that this name matches the name of film actor Yash Dasgupta. Social media users are saying no to us and that is why the question arises as to whether actor Yash Dasgupta is the father of this boy?

After the birth of the child, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Nusrat on social media. Actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also congratulated the child immediately after its birth. Speaking about Yash Dasgupta, he shared a post on his social media after the birth of a child. In which he said that both Nusrat and the child are fine.