Nusrat Jahan Baby’s father’s name revealed: Is Yash Dasgupta the father of Nusrat Jahan’s baby? Birth registration details revealed – Nusrat Jahan shows child birth registration Debashish alias Yash Dasgupta his father’s photo went viral
We will tell you that till now there was only speculation that the father of Nuste Jahan’s son could be Yash Dasgupta. These speculations were further strengthened when Nikhil Jain said that the child was not his because Nusrat had been living apart from him since 2020.
Nusrat Jahan has been in the news for a long time about his affair with actor Yash Dasgupta. Yash Dasgupta had taken Nusrat to the hospital before delivery and brought Baby and Nusrat Jahan home after delivery and took full care of them. Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta were recently spotted on a dinner date. Earlier, when Nusrat was asked when she would show a glimpse of her son, she said the matter should be asked of the child’s father as he did not want anyone to see him.
