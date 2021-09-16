Nusrat Jahan Baby’s father’s name revealed: Is Yash Dasgupta the father of Nusrat Jahan’s baby? Birth registration details revealed – Nusrat Jahan shows child birth registration Debashish alias Yash Dasgupta his father’s photo went viral

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been asked who is the father of her son since she became a mother. Wherever she goes, the same question is tainted, while Nusrat has repeatedly refused to reveal the child’s name. Nusrat Jahan has said that she wants to be a single mother. Meanwhile, information related to the birth registration of Nusrat Jahan’s son has come to light, in which the father’s name has been revealed.

In the details revealed, Debashish Dasgupta is written next to the father of Nusrat Jahan’s son. At the same time, the boy’s full name is spelled Ishaan J. Dasgupta. According to a report in ‘Aaj Tak’, the name of the father of Nusrat’s son is written as Debashish Dasgupta in a document filed with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Debashish is the official name of Yash Dasgupta.

Photo credit: News18



We will tell you that till now there was only speculation that the father of Nuste Jahan’s son could be Yash Dasgupta. These speculations were further strengthened when Nikhil Jain said that the child was not his because Nusrat had been living apart from him since 2020.

Nusrat Jahan has been in the news for a long time about his affair with actor Yash Dasgupta. Yash Dasgupta had taken Nusrat to the hospital before delivery and brought Baby and Nusrat Jahan home after delivery and took full care of them. Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta were recently spotted on a dinner date. Earlier, when Nusrat was asked when she would show a glimpse of her son, she said the matter should be asked of the child’s father as he did not want anyone to see him.