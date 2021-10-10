Nusrat Jahan breaks silence on child with success: Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta Child: Nusrat Jahan clarifies that her son’s father is Yash Dasgupta.

Actress Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy last August. Since then, speculation has been rife about his son’s father. In fact, Nusrat Jahan was married to Nikhil Jain but their relationship did not last long and the two separated. Now Nusrat Jahan has made it clear that her son’s father is Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat Jahan said in an interview that she doesn’t care what the world says about her.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta have spoken to our partner ETimes about their relationship. In this conversation, Nusrat Jahan said, ‘He is not scared at all. It was a mutual decision. We didn’t care what the world thought. I knew they would either call me strong or call me by name. Yash Dasgupta said, ‘I may have my own reasons for having a child. But tell me, what were the expectations from the people who were talking about us? Should I take a pregnant woman away from me? Would it be right for the world to do that? ‘





Yash Dasgupta said about having a child that he told Nusrat Jahan that he wanted a child but the final decision was left to him. Yash said, ‘I did not waver when he told me. I asked her if she wanted to move on. It’s not my body, it’s his. He had to decide. I told him that despite his decision, I would never leave his side. I wanted to have a baby but couldn’t get over it. She also told me that if you have nothing to do with the child, no matter what, I will keep the child. ‘

Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan are Bengali actors who have worked together in a few films. Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy on August 26. After this, Yash Dasgupta while giving information about the delivery told the media that both the mother and the child are healthy. Nusrat Jahan is a TMC MP and had an argument with her businessman Nikhil Jain. She had claimed that her marriage to Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019 was not valid under Indian law. Nikhil Jain had claimed that Nusrat Jahan had postponed his request to register the marriage.