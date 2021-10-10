Nusrat Jahan breaks silence on child with success: Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta Child: Nusrat Jahan clarifies that her son’s father is Yash Dasgupta.
Yash Dasgupta said about having a child that he told Nusrat Jahan that he wanted a child but the final decision was left to him. Yash said, ‘I did not waver when he told me. I asked her if she wanted to move on. It’s not my body, it’s his. He had to decide. I told him that despite his decision, I would never leave his side. I wanted to have a baby but couldn’t get over it. She also told me that if you have nothing to do with the child, no matter what, I will keep the child. ‘
Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan are Bengali actors who have worked together in a few films. Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy on August 26. After this, Yash Dasgupta while giving information about the delivery told the media that both the mother and the child are healthy. Nusrat Jahan is a TMC MP and had an argument with her businessman Nikhil Jain. She had claimed that her marriage to Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019 was not valid under Indian law. Nikhil Jain had claimed that Nusrat Jahan had postponed his request to register the marriage.
Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta
