Nusrat Jahan Deletes Photos With Husband Nikhil Jain After She Alleges ‘Invalid Marriage’



Mumbai: In a brand new improvement, Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has deleted the photographs with husband Nikhil Jain quickly after she revealed that her marriage is invalid. On Wednesday, Nusrat broke her silence on separation with Nikhil and revealed that they married based on Turkish regulation which is invalid in India. She has additional alleged that her belongings, like household jewellery and different property, have been ‘illegally held again’. She additionally alleged that her ‘funds have been mishandled’ from varied accounts with out her information. Additionally Learn – Amid Nusrat Jahan’s Being pregnant Rumours, Nikhil Jain Says ‘Little one Is Not Mine’

Nusrat Jahan, who married Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019, within the Turkish city of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony, deleted all her footage from social media websites comparable to Instagram. The couple shared so many footage from their marriage ceremony ceremonies which aren’t there now. Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is ‘Invalid’ In India, Her Property Are ‘Illegally Held Again’ | Learn Full Assertion

Take a look at their marriage ceremony photographs right here:

Learn Nusrat Jahan’s full assertion right here

In an in depth assertion, Nusrat mentioned, “Being on international land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Furthermore, because it was an interfaith marriage, it required validation underneath the Particular Marriage Act in India, which didn’t occur. As per the courtroom of regulation, it’s not a wedding, however a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the query of divorce doesn’t come up. Our separation occurred lengthy again, however I didn’t discuss it as I supposed to maintain my personal life to myself. Thus, my actions should not be questioned primarily based on ‘separation’, by the media or anyone I’m not associated to. The alleged marriage shouldn’t be authorized, legitimate and tenable; and thus, was not a wedding in any respect within the eye of regulation.” Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan’s Marriage With Nikhil Jain Going By Tough Patch? This Is What Actor Has To Say

The assertion, nonetheless, has raised eyebrows as a result of Nusrat had declared in her affidavit submitted to the Election Fee earlier than the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that she was married. “She has now introduced that she was not married and was solely in a live-in relationship. If I’m not unsuitable, then she had introduced that she was married within the affidavit filed earlier than the elections. How can she try this? She is a individuals’s consultant and he or she can not make this sort of a unsuitable assertion. This may increase questions and he or she must reply them,” mentioned a senior lawyer of Calcutta Excessive Courtroom. Within the assertion, Nusrat additionally mentioned, “My go to to anyplace for enterprise or for the aim of leisure, shouldn’t concern anybody with whom I’ve separated. All my bills have all the time been borne by me opposite to claims by ‘somebody’. “I’d additionally state that I’ve solely borne the bills for my sister’s schooling and my household’s well-being, from day one, as they’ve been my accountability. I needn’t use or preserve anybody’s Credit score Card, which I’m not associated to anymore. This too might be backed up by proof.”

Alleging that Jain had taken cash from her checking account by accessing it illegally, moreover holding again all of the household jewellery, together with her personal hard-earned property, the actress mentioned, “Being ‘wealthy’ doesn’t all the time give a person the appropriate to behave as a sufferer & belittle the lady alone, on this society. I’ve made my very own identification by my sheer arduous work; thus I’d not permit anybody not associated to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, primarily based on my identification.”

Although Nikhil Jain has denied commenting on the matter, sources within the Calcutta Excessive Courtroom mentioned that he has already filed for an annulment of his ‘marriage’ with Nusrat within the excessive courtroom and the case is prone to come up for listening to on June 20.