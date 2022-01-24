Nusrat Jahan says she and Yash Dasgupta are family how do you know I am not married

After ending her relationship with ex-husband Nikhil Jain, she moved in with her partner and actor Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat has given her reaction on this.

Actress Nusrat Jahan says her life has completely changed after the birth of son Yashin. After ending her relationship with ex-husband Nikhil Jain, she moved in with her partner and actor Yash Dasgupta. He says that his entire time is divided between work and home. However, Nusrat jokingly says that she is always late everywhere because of her son.

Nusrat Jahan says, “Earlier a lot of people used to tell me that ‘you come on time’. Now I am mostly late, because the moment I am about to leave my house, I see someone is staring at me. It really delays me. I have to go to him and then go to work. I think every person’s life changes after motherhood.”

Nusrat Jahan initially decided not to reveal the name of the father of her child. Although refusing to succumb to speculation and all the backlash, she said, “According to certain laws in India, I am not entitled to answer certain questions.”

Nusrat and her partner Yash Dasgupta have been openly talking about their relationship since then, Yash has even appeared in Nusrat’s show. At present, according to Wikipedia, Yash and Nusrat are said to be ‘domestic partners’. Along with this, the actress says that she has no plans to change this status. Nusrat smiles and says, “No, why me? I mean we are a family.” Let us tell you that Nusrat rejects people’s questions about marriage. In such a situation, she says, “Let’s leave the marriage, how do you know that I am not married?”

After pointing fingers on social media for months, Nusrat has once again emerged strong. She says that she is at peace with herself and her decisions and is happy. Nusrat said, “I have always been a very strong girl. I have always made decisions for myself – good or bad, right or wrong. So, I have always been responsible for myself.”

How has this whole experience changed her as a woman? To this question Nusrat says, “I can give a short answer to this question, why do we always ask women to come out of torture and emerge as the winner? As human beings, we have our ups and downs. Everyone comes out of such turmoil in their own way. We are all fighters. Fight for yourself and get ahead in life. No one wants to be sad by sitting again over things that can’t be helped. It is in every situation. If you don’t bring change, nothing changes.”

Nusrat is sitting MP from Basirhat in West Bengal, will she stand for 2024 elections? “It is too early to comment on this. I do not know. I still have a lot of work to do on this front. let’s watch. It depends on what people want from me. Not what I want,” she says.