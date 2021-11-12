Nusrat Jahan talk about her wedding controversy with Nikhil Jain

Actress Nusrat Jahan has been gathering discussion about her marriage for a long time. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has given a shocking reply stating the reason behind her marriage and broken relationship with Nikhil Jain for the first time after becoming a mother. Nusrat Jahan has also alleged that an attempt has been made to completely malign her image. Nusrat Jahan has also made a disclosure related to the breakup of her relationship with Nikhil Jain and related to personal life.

Nusrat Jahan has said in an interview that according to Indian law, my marriage is not valid. Nusrat Jahan also told that Nikhil Jain did not even pay my marriage and hotel bills. I have nothing to say to them. I’m honest But I am shown wrongly. I am clarifying on this now. Nusrat has also said that it is easy to defame others. I’ve never said anything bad to anyone.

Let us tell you that Nikhil Jain had accused Nusrat some time ago that she changed after marriage. Nusrat has also borrowed a lot of money from him. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain got married in Turkey on 19 June 2019 as per Turkish Marriage Regulations. Nusrat has said on this basis that her marriage is not valid.

She was living in live-in only with Nikhil Jain. Shortly after marriage, Nusrat Jahan’s name started getting associated with actor Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a son on 26 August. When the birth certificate of Nusrat’s son came out, it came to know that the father’s name is Yash Dasgupta. The truth of Nusrat Jahan and Yash Das Gupta’s relationship has come to the fore from this.

Friday, November 12, 2021, 17:39 [IST]