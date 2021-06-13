Nusrat Jahan talks about her son’s father: Actress Nusrat Jahan reacts when asked about her good half and the boy’s father

Bengali film actress and Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan became a mother last month. She had given birth to a beautiful baby boy. While the actress has been getting a lot of congratulations so far, everyone also wants to know what the name of the boy’s father is (Nusrat Jahan the boy’s father).

Nusrat Jahan has categorically refused to divulge the child’s name and said she will remain a single mother. Despite this, the question of the child’s father does not leave Nusrat Jahan.



Nusrat said this when asked the name of the boy’s father

Recently, when she was asked the same question again, Nusrat Jahan had to answer. According to Hindustan Times, during a program in Kolkata on Wednesday, when a journalist asked Nusrat Jahan about her partner and the boy’s father, the actress said, “I think this is a pointless question. Asking who the father is is like putting a black mark on a woman’s character. The father of the child knows that he is the father and we take good care of the child together. Yash (Dasgupta) and I are having a good time together.



When will you show a glimpse of the baby? It answered

On the other hand, when she was asked when she would show a glimpse of the boy, Nusrat Jahan replied, ‘You ask his father. He doesn’t let anyone see her. ‘

Nusrat in relation to Yash Dasgupta

Let me tell you that Nusrat Jahan has been in a relationship with actor Yash Dasgupta since last year. She refused to marry her husband Nikhil Jain and has been living apart from him for several months. It has been said that the father of Nusrat Jahan’s son may be Yash Dasgupta. But Nusrat Jahan has refused to explain anything about the father.



Nikhil Jain refuses to accept the boy as his own

At the same time, Nusrat Jahan’s husband Nikhil Jain had refused to accept the child as his own, saying that Nusrat had been living apart from him since 2020. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain got married in 2019 in Turkey. Shortly thereafter, they started arguing.

Nusrat on the target of Muslim fundamentalists

Supported by Yash Dasgupta

At the same time, when Nusrat was about to become a mother, Yash Dasgupta took her to the hospital. He stayed together from delivery until the baby and Nusrat were brought home. From this, it is speculated that the father of Nusrat Jahan’s son may be Yash Dasgupta.