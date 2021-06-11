Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo is Here, Confirms Pregnancy

Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo is Right here, Confirms Pregnancy



Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan and actor Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines lately for all of the flawed causes. Nusrat and Nikhil, who acquired married in 2019, have parted methods and day-after-day there is a brand new growth on this controversy. It began when Nusrat Jahan talked about that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not legitimate in India. A couple of days in the past, an in depth aide of Nusrat Jahan confirmed that the Trinamool Congress chief is pregnant and is now getting ready for motherhood. Nusrat Jahan is few months pregnant and is busy caring for herself and the newborn. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Jain Reveals Nusrat Jahan Was Requested to Register Marriage However She Prevented in a Lengthy Assertion – Learn Right here

Now, Zee Information has acquired its fingers on an unique image of pregnant Nusrat Jahan, flaunting her child bump. She may be seen posing with Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee and different buddies. Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan Deletes Photographs With Husband Nikhil Jain After She Alleges ‘Invalid Marriage’

After experiences of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain’s separation had gone viral, she deleted all her photographs with Nikhil, even their marriage ceremony pics. She additional alleged that her belongings, like household jewellery and different property, have been ‘illegally held again’. Nusrat additionally alleged that her ‘funds have been mishandled’ from numerous accounts with out her information. Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is ‘Invalid’ In India, Her Property Are ‘Illegally Held Again’ | Learn Full Assertion

After reacting to Nusrat’s claims, Nikhil additionally shared a protracted assertion the place he talked about that at all times prevented the registration of their marriage in India. Speaking in regards to the belongings, Nikhil talked about in his assertion that they have been additionally despatched to her shortly after her shift.

Right here is Nikhil Jain’s full assertion: