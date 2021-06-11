Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo is Here, Confirms Pregnancy

Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo is Right here, Confirms Pregnancy
Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan and actor Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines lately for all of the flawed causes. Nusrat and Nikhil, who acquired married in 2019, have parted methods and day-after-day there is a brand new growth on this controversy. It began when Nusrat Jahan talked about that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not legitimate in India. A couple of days in the past, an in depth aide of Nusrat Jahan confirmed that the Trinamool Congress chief is pregnant and is now getting ready for motherhood. Nusrat Jahan is few months pregnant and is busy caring for herself and the newborn. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Jain Reveals Nusrat Jahan Was Requested to Register Marriage However She Prevented in a Lengthy Assertion – Learn Right here
Now, Zee Information has acquired its fingers on an unique image of pregnant Nusrat Jahan, flaunting her child bump. She may be seen posing with Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee and different buddies. Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan Deletes Photographs With Husband Nikhil Jain After She Alleges ‘Invalid Marriage’
After experiences of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain’s separation had gone viral, she deleted all her photographs with Nikhil, even their marriage ceremony pics. She additional alleged that her belongings, like household jewellery and different property, have been ‘illegally held again’. Nusrat additionally alleged that her ‘funds have been mishandled’ from numerous accounts with out her information. Additionally Learn – Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is ‘Invalid’ In India, Her Property Are ‘Illegally Held Again’ | Learn Full Assertion
After reacting to Nusrat’s claims, Nikhil additionally shared a protracted assertion the place he talked about that at all times prevented the registration of their marriage in India. Speaking in regards to the belongings, Nikhil talked about in his assertion that they have been additionally despatched to her shortly after her shift.
Right here is Nikhil Jain’s full assertion:
- Out of affection, I proposed to marry Nusrat which she gladly accepted and we went for a vacation spot marriage at Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019 adopted by a reception at Kolkata.
- We lived collectively as husband and spouse and launched ourselves as a married couple within the society. I devoted all my time and assets being a devoted and accountable husband. Mates, household and folks near us know every thing what I did for her. My unconditional help for her is unchallenged. Nonetheless, inside a really brief interval she modified her angle in direction of married life with me.
- Since August 2020 through the capturing of a movie, my spouse’s behaviour began altering in direction of me, for causes greatest recognized to her.
- Throughout our keep collectively I requested her on variety of events to get the wedding registered however she prevented my requests.
- On Nov 5, 2020 she left my flat with bag and baggage alongside together with her private valuables, papers and paperwork and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we by no means stayed collectively being husband-and-wife. The remainder of her private belongings together with the paperwork (IT returns and many others) have been additionally despatched to her shortly after her shifting.
- I acquired disheartened by going by means of numerous media experiences relating to her outings and felt cheated. In the end on March 8, 20211 was compelled to file a Civil Go well with towards her in Alipore Judges’ Courtroom for annulment of our marriage.
- Because the matter is pending earlier than a courtroom of regulation, I kept away from giving any assertion about our private life and even at this time I’m unable to reveal in regards to the discord in particulars. However her current statements compelled me to reveal some information.
- After marriage, to get her launched from the heavy curiosity burden of a house mortgage, I had the identical liquidated by transferring cash from my household accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the identical shortly by installments and as and when the funds can be found. Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my household account was repayments of the mortgage which I gave in good religion. Appreciable quantity is nonetheless on account of be paid. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of reality. One needn’t discover or create proof, the proof is at all times there, my financial institution statements and bank card statements are proof sufficient. My household has solely given with each arms to her within the capability of a daughter, not realizing, we might see today.
- Within the circumstances I’d request the media to chorus from any sort of feedback contemplating the issue relating to private life and sub judice matter. Nikhil Jain. June 10, 2021.”