Nutan Age, Death, Husband, Children, Family, Biography …

The famous, beautiful, and talented Indian Bollywood Actress Nutan. She was one of the finest Bollywood actresses in the history of the Bollywood film industry. Her full name was Nutan Samarth Bahl. Nutan has worked in around 70+ movies in her whole career in Indian Cinema. The actress was born in Bombay/Mumbai in India on 4th June 1936 with a very healthy and wealthy family background. Nutan was surely one of the most amazing actresses as she was noted to play her unconventional part in the movies with so much passion and spirit which was totally seen in her performance.

Nutan has played a role in her filmy career, she debuts in this industry in the movie, Humari Beti as a child artist in the year 1950. The movie, Humari Beti was directed by her own mother only and Nutan performed in an excellent way thru which she got so much appreciation for her acting skills. Nutan had done her schooling from Mumbai itself and completed her college degree from Switzerland, after that she decided to join the Indian Bollywood Film industry professionally. After that, she subsequently started her career in Bollywood through movies like Humalog and Nagina, back in the year 1951.

In this article, we will talk about Nutan’s career or professional lifeline, Nutan’s family background, awards and achievements earned by her, and some of the facts and secrets of Nutan. So, now let’s get to start our article about Nutan!

Nutan’s Family Background

Nutan was born in a CKP family or Marathi Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu family in 1936 and she was the eldest of all her siblings that is, four children. Nutan’s father was a director and a poet named, Kumarsen Samarth and her mother was an actress named, Shobhna. As she was growing up, she faced some complexes which considered her ugly or skinny in her childhood times. Nutan had 2 sisters, named Tanuja who was an actress, and Chatura and she also has a brother named Jaideep. Before Jaideep’s birth, their parents got separated.

As mentioned that, Nutan did her schooling from Mumbai only, a school named St. Joseph’s Convent School, Panchgani before she headed to her college degree in Switzerland in 1953. She had to move to Switzerland because her mother’s movies weren’t doing well in business, she described that period of time of her life as the ‘happiest in my life’ part.

In 1959, Nutan was married to Lieutenant Commander named, Rajnish Bahl on October 11. Rajnish and Nutan have a son together named, Mohnish Bahl, who is now a Bollywood actor as well. Rajnish died in the year 2004 as he got into a fire accident.

This was all about Nutan’s family background and how her past had been. Now let’s talk about Nutan’s Career background and know about her movies.

Nutan’s Career background

As mentioned above, Nutan started her career as a child actor in the movie, Humari Beti. In her early 50s, she had her first big hit movie, Hum log, and Nagina. Nutan also won the title of Miss India when she was just 16 years old, back in 1952. Then, she had her first huge break into the industry in Amiya Chakravarty’s movie named Seema in the year 1955, for which she had won herself her first film fare award under the category of Best Actress.

She then followed her path towards success with a romantic comedy movie, Paying Guest in which she starred with Dev Anand, a legendary actor. In the year 1959, Nutan has her 2 hit movies named, Anari (starred with Raj Kapoor) and Bimal Roy’s movie named Sujata, along with Sunil Dutt.

Nutan also starred opposite of Amitabh Bachchan in a movie named Saudagar, back in the year 1973. In the years 1960 and 1970s, Nutan had her successful movies which include movies named Chhalia in 1960, Saraswatichandra in 1968, Devi in 1970, and Mina Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki in the year 1978. She also acted with Dilip Kumar for the very first time in the year 1986 in a movie called Karma by Subhas Ghai. Moreover, she acted in a film named Bandini as a character of Kaylani in the year 1963 opposite of Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra.

One of the Bengal Film Journalist Association, ranked the film, Bandini as the 3rd best Indian movie of the year and also acknowledged Nutan’s performance very much. Also, in 2010, she was listed in the ’80 Iconic Performances’ list. Anupama Chopra also included her in the list of ’20 Best Hindi Films ever made. Nutan was perhaps was the only actress in her generation who has a command to leading roles in her 40s along with a tremendous success story. Nutan had given stellar and spectacular performances in her movies with many Legendary and popular actors in the 90s. She had earned many awards and earned her name with her skills and passion.

Some favorite things about Nutan

Favorite actors Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni & Amitabh Bachchan Favorite Film Director Bimal Roy Favorite Movie Sujata & Bandini

Nutan’s health and death info

Nutan died in 1991 on 21st February due to Breast Cancer in Mumbai. Her health took a worse turn in 1989 when she developed cancer and left the world at the very early age of 54. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, located in Mumbai, India.

Some facts about Nutan

After her marriage and birth of her son, Mohnish, Nutan won 3 awards out of 4 in Filmfare under the category of best actress award

Nutan began veering towards singing ‘bhajans’ in the late 1980s.

She started learning classical singing at a very early age that is 3 years.

Nutan’s mother didn’t expect her filmy career to be this successful and bright because of her childhood dark days on her body.

Nutan also filed a case against her own mother as she started noticing that her earning were being misappropriated by her mother and then broke all her relations with her.

In 1980, as mentioned she started taking interest in singing devotional songs but along with that, she wanted to groom her son and take care of her family.

In 2011, the government of India released a postal stamp in the honor of Nutan.

Google also celebrated Nutan’s 81st birthday with an amazing doodle in 2018.

