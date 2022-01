NUVVU SIGGUPADITHE LYRICS – Bangarraju

Nuvvu Siggupadithe Lyrics from Bangarraju is Newest Telugu track sung by Chitra, Sai Charan, Ramya Behara and this model new track is that includes Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna. Nuvvu Siggupadithe track lyrics are penned down by Kasarla Shyam whereas music is given by Anup Rubens and video has been directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Nuvvu Siggupadithe Lyrics



O Sathyabhama

Siggula Singaara Muntaade Nuvvu Siggupadithe BhaguntaadeO SathyabhamaSiggula Singaara Muntaade Vaddhanna Koddhi Muddhosthaave

Naa Yennelamma Kaaranga Choosthune

Gaaram Chesthaave Nuvvu Maatalatho Padagodathaave

O Bangarraju

Navvu Latho Segapedathaave Nee Choopulatho Chuttesthave

Naa Rangula Raju

Soodhantu Raayalle Laagesthave Malli Puttaana Anipisthunde

Praanam Laa Nuvvu

Nanu Cherithe Ooo Ooo Nuvvu Nenokatega Yedunna

Nuvvu Naa Sonthamega Yelo Kamlounna

Nuvvu Nenokatega Yedunna

Nuvvu Naa Sonthamega Yelo Kamlounna

Kasarla Shyam

