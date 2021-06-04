Nvidia and Valve are bringing DLSS to Linux



Linux avid gamers utilizing Valve’s Proton compatibility software to run Home windows video games will likely be getting a efficiency improve sooner or later: Nvidia has introduced that it’s working with Valve to convey FPS boosts utilizing its DLSS expertise featured on its RTX playing cards. It’s virtually sufficient to make me need to revisit Linux gaming.

DLSS, or Deep Studying Tremendous Sampling, is a expertise that lets avid gamers get extra efficiency with out having to hand over an excessive amount of picture high quality. It does this by operating the sport at lower-than-native decision (say, rendering the sport at 1080p when your monitor is 4K), however then upscaling the picture to native decision utilizing some mightily spectacular algorithms.

The tech will, after all, be thrilling for folks with Linux gaming computer systems, but it surely’s additionally attention-grabbing contemplating the rumors of Valve making a handheld gaming system. We argued that DLSS may make the next-gen Swap hit approach above its weight-class, and the identical can be true for a handheld PC and not using a ton of graphics horsepower, which might doubtless be operating Linux.

Whereas Nvidia hasn’t launched a listing of which Proton-powered video games will likely be getting DLSS, there are really a shocking variety of candidates. Operating Nvidia’s record of video games that help DLSS by means of ProtonDB, a web site that lets customers report how effectively video games work when utilizing Proton, exhibits {that a} good portion of DLSS-enabled video games are already engaged on Linux. That’s round 30 video games out of a bit of over 50.

There’s, nevertheless, an attention-grabbing query raised by Nvidia’s DLSS record — a number of of the video games on it even have native Linux ports, and it’s unclear in the event that they’ll be getting the upsampling tech, or if it’ll be unique to video games operating by means of Proton. Players doubtlessly get higher efficiency by operating the Home windows model by means of an emulation layer, somewhat than the native model, can be a little bit of an odd quirk, however whether or not that’ll find yourself being the case stays to be seen. Nvidia didn’t instantly reply to a request for clarification concerning the challenge.

Nvidia additionally hasn’t talked about a timeframe for DLSS help coming to Proton (although it did point out that help for Vulkan was coming this month, and that DirectX help can be coming within the fall), but it surely’s good to see that it’s nonetheless pushing to convey Linux gaming up to par with the Home windows expertise. As somebody who tried to be a Linux gamer within the lengthy way back, utilizing vanilla Wine and, later, CrossOver, the work Nvidia and Valve are doing with Proton has made me think about organising a Linux gaming rig once more. Now if solely I may get a graphics card.