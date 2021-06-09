Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review: a loss to AMD

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti overview: a loss to AMD



Once I reviewed Nvidia’s RTX 3070 final yr, I referred to as it the candy spot for 1440p gaming. At $499, it arrived as a extra budget-friendly possibility for these not prepared to transfer to 4K. Now, Nvidia has another choice: the $599 RTX 3070 Ti.

In contrast to the usual model, the RTX 3070 Ti has been redesigned and comes with 8GB of newer and extra environment friendly GDDR6X RAM as an alternative of GDDR6. Like all of Nvidia’s 30-series playing cards, the RTX 3070 Ti additionally helps ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS know-how to enhance body charges and keep picture high quality.

The bump to efficiency is small, although. I spent the final week testing out the RTX 3070 Ti at each 1440p and 4K, and in most titles, it falls behind AMD’s cheaper RX 6800 card. I wasn’t anticipating the RTX 3070 Ti to come shut to the RTX 3080, however there’s a sufficiently big efficiency hole right here the place it makes extra sense to purchase AMD’s RX 6800 or be keen to pay further for the RTX 3080.

None of this pricing actually issues, although. We’re in the midst of a international chip scarcity that’s driving GPU costs to ridiculous ranges means past $1,000 a card. You’ll most likely find yourself shopping for no matter GPU is obtainable to purchase at your supreme worth level.

Nvidia has turned the RTX 3070 Ti into what seems to be like a smaller model of the RTX 3080. It’s a design bump over the RTX 3070, which ends up in the 3070 Ti being barely longer and requiring extra energy. The RTX 3070 Ti has one fan on both aspect of the cardboard, with a push-pull system in place. The underside fan pulls cool air into the cardboard, which then exhausts on the alternative aspect that’s closest to your CPU cooler and rear case fan. A standard blower cooler additionally exhausts the recent air out of the PCIe slot on the again.

It’s the identical system discovered on the RTX 3080, and it retains the RTX 3070 Ti buzzing alongside quietly. Similar to the RTX 3070 earlier than it, Nvidia is utilizing its new 12-pin single energy connector. It’s designed to substitute current 6- or 8-pin connectors, and there’s an adapter within the field. Due to the brand new energy necessities, you’ll want to use two single 8-pin connectors with the adapter. I’d extremely advocate simply getting a single new cable (they’re round $20) out of your PSU provider to join straight to this card, because it’s means much less clunky than the included adapter.

The RTX 3070 Ti has all of the ports you’d count on to discover on a fashionable GPU. There’s a single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a ports. Whereas the RTX 3070 design was easy, I a lot want the look of the 3070 Ti. It doesn’t have light-up LEDs just like the RTX 3080, but it surely nonetheless seems to be nice inside a case with a window.

Sadly, the RTX 3070 Ti requires extra energy than the RTX 3070. The RTX 3070 Ti pulls up to 290 watts by itself, a greater than 30 % bounce over the RTX 3070. This additionally means Nvidia is recommending a 750W energy provide right here, as an alternative of the 650W requirement for the RTX 3070. That pushes the 3070 Ti up to the identical energy provide necessities because the RTX 3090, regardless that it consumes far much less energy. It’s a large bounce contemplating the RTX 2070 solely wanted a 550W energy provide.

1440p testing

I’ve been testing the RTX 3070 Ti with Intel’s newest Core i9 processor. For 1440p checks, I’ve additionally paired the GPU with a 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor. This monitor helps refresh charges up to 240Hz, in addition to Nvidia’s G-Sync know-how.

I in contrast the RTX 3070 Ti with the earlier RTX 3070, the RTX 3080, and AMD’s RX 6800 to work out the place it suits into the $599 worth level. I examined a number of AAA titles, together with Fortnite, Management, Demise Stranding, Metro Exodus, Name of Obligation: Warzone, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and plenty of extra. You may as well discover the identical video games examined at 4K decision beneath.

All video games had been examined at max or extremely settings on the RTX 3070 Ti, and almost all of them comfortably exceeded 60fps, with some reaching 100fps and past. Gears 5, Management, and Murderer’s Creed Valhalla noticed the most important features over the RTX 3070 right here, with greater than 10 % enchancment every. However Name of Obligation: Warzone, Demise Stranding, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Watch Canine: Legion had been the identical or very shut.

RTX 3070 Ti (1440p) Benchmark RTX 3070 Founders Version RTX 3070 Ti Founders Version AMD RX 6800 RTX 3080 Founders Version Benchmark RTX 3070 Founders Version RTX 3070 Ti Founders Version AMD RX 6800 RTX 3080 Founders Version Microsoft Flight Simulator 40fps 39fps 41fps 46fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider 115fps 126fps 136fps 147fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DLSS) 119fps 128fps N/A 154fps CoD: Warzone 119fps 119fps 134fps 124fps CoD: Warzone (DLSS+RT) 127fps 125fps 134fps (solely RT) 133fps Fortnite 132fps 142fps 157fps 160fps Fortnite (DLSS) 153fps 164fps N/A 181fps Gears 5 72fps 84fps 103fps 87fps Demise Stranding 136fps 136fps 155fps 163fps Demise Stranding (DLSS high quality) 165fps 153fps N/A 197fps Management 95fps 107fps 101fps 124fps Management (DLSS high quality + RT) 98fps 109fps 51fps (solely RT) 126fps Metro Exodus 43fps 46fps 45fps 56fps Metro Exodus (DLSS+RT) 53fps 56fps 39fps 67fps Murderer’s Creed: Valhalla 64fps 72fps 96fps 73fps Watch Canine: Legion 65fps 67fps 71fps 79fps Watch Canine: Legion (DLSS+RT) 43fps 44fps N/A 67fps Watch Canine: Legion (RT) 24fps 33fps 28fps 49fps

Fortnite and Demise Stranding had been the most effective performing video games at 1440p, and with DLSS enabled, each exceeded 150fps averages. The RTX 3070 Ti is extraordinarily succesful at 1440p, and if you happen to’re keen to decrease settings in favor of excessive body charges, then this card will pair very properly with 144Hz or quicker displays.

The place the RTX 3070 Ti actually disappoints is once you evaluate it to the AMD competitors. AMD’s RX 6800 beats the RTX 3070 Ti in almost each sport at 1440p, with Management and Metro Exodus being the uncommon exceptions. A few of AMD’s beats listed here are vital, with Gears 5 and Murderer’s Creed Valhalla each seeing greater than 20 % efficiency will increase. I examined all playing cards with Nvidia’s Resizable Bar enabled and AMD’s Good Entry Reminiscence enabled. Each are similar applied sciences designed to enhance body charges, and it’s clear sure video games favor AMD’s card right here.

4K testing

Over on the 4K aspect, efficiency is much less spectacular. I used Acer’s 27-inch Nitro XV273K, a 4K monitor that gives up to 144Hz refresh charges and G-Sync help for all the testing. Not one of the video games got here shut to maxing out the 144Hz refresh fee, and if you happen to actually need excessive body fee 4K gaming, you then’ll want an RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti.

Solely half of the video games I examined managed to hit 60fps or past at 4K, and also you’ll want to drop settings to excessive or mid ranges to obtain playable body charges. Like all the time, DLSS helps, however ray tracing alone is an excessive amount of for this card at 4K. Watch Canine: Legion ran at simply 10fps and was unplayable at extremely settings and with ray tracing on. DLSS helped bump that to a barely extra playable 26fps, however that’s nonetheless not a very clean expertise.

RTX 3070 Ti (4K) Benchmark RTX 3070 Founders Version RTX 3070 Ti Founders Version AMD RX 6800 RTX 3080 Founders Version Benchmark RTX 3070 Founders Version RTX 3070 Ti Founders Version AMD RX 6800 RTX 3080 Founders Version Microsoft Flight Simulator 21fps 21fps 26fps 30fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider 62fps 69fps 71fps 84fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DLSS) 75fps 82fps N/A 102fps CoD: Warzone 67fps 67fps 84fps 89fps CoD: Warzone (DLSS+RT) 68fps 95fps 82fps (solely RT) 119fps Fortnite 67fps 71fps 76fps 84fps Fortnite (DLSS) 101fps 108fps N/A 124fps Gears 5 45fps 51fps 56fps 64fps Demise Stranding 78fps 85fps 90fps 98fps Demise Stranding (DLSS high quality) 103fps 114fps N/A 131fps Management 55fps 55fps 51fps 65fps Management (DLSS high quality + RT) 54fps 62fps 24fps (solely RT) 72fps Metro Exodus 25fps 28fps 26fps 34fps Metro Exodus (DLSS+RT) 38fps 41fps 22fps 50fps Murderer’s Creed: Valhalla 55fps 63fps 89fps 64fps Watch Canine: Legion 38fps 39fps 43fps 52fps Watch Canine: Legion (DLSS+RT) 27fps 26fps N/A 40fps Watch Canine: Legion (RT) 7fps 10fps 15fps 21fps

Very similar to at 1440p, AMD additionally beats Nvidia right here with the RX 6800. Microsoft Flight Simulator, Murderer’s Creed Valhalla, and Name of Obligation: Warzone all handle greater than 20 % enhancements over the RTX 3070 Ti. The place the RTX 3070 Ti actually excels in opposition to AMD is once you allow DLSS, however with AMD’s reply to DLSS arriving later this month, that would quickly change.

A few of the gaps in efficiency between the RTX 3070 Ti and RX 6800 are possible down to AMD’s Good Entry Reminiscence performing properly in sure titles, in contrast to Nvidia’s extra restricted Resizable BAR help. I additionally seen throughout Watch Canine: Legion checks that the typical body fee different closely throughout checks, in what could possibly be some kind of driver or sport bug. Nvidia is presently investigating whether or not that is a bug or not.

With a $599 retail worth, I used to be anticipating extra from the RTX 3070 Ti. AMD’s RX 6800 continues to be technically priced decrease than the RTX 3070 Ti, and my checks confirmed it surprisingly outperformed the Nvidia card. On the Nvidia aspect, you get the addition of DLSS and with that higher ray-tracing efficiency if you happen to couple them collectively. Nvidia’s NVENC {and professional} tooling help can be extraordinarily helpful if you happen to’re video enhancing or streaming to Twitch.

However for video games, AMD’s RX 6800 takes the sting at this worth level. Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti additionally solely ships with 8GB of VRAM, in contrast to the 16GB discovered on the RX 6800. I can’t assist however really feel like 8GB shall be difficult sooner or later throughout the lifetime of this card, so it’s a disgrace Nvidia solely bumped the reminiscence spec and never the dimensions.

Not that the retail pricing of both card actually issues proper now. The possibilities are very slim that you simply’ll have the ability to discover the RX 6800 or RTX 3070 Ti in inventory this week. Which means, as soon as once more, the most effective GPU you should purchase proper now could be typically no matter you’ll be able to truly purchase.

